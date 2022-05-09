Housewife stabbed dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 8: A 54-year-old woman has been stabbed to death allegedly by her husband at Chandnaish upazila in Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Rezia Begum, wife of rickshaw puller Abdus Sattar of the upazila.

Locals said the couple had an altercation at their home in West Elahabad area on Saturday evening. At one stage, Abdus Sattar stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

Later, Rezia was admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where she succumbed to her injuries early Sunday, said Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandnaish police station. Efforts are on to arrest the husband, he added.

Besides, family members of the deceased are being interrogated, the OC added. -UNB







