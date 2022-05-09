Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman hospitalized

LALMONIRHAT, May 8: Minister of Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed, who suffered a heart attack in Lalmonirhat, has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital.

After being brought to Dhaka by air ambulance from Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, he was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of United Hospital around 4pm on Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Social Welfare Md. Zakir Hossain informed.

The minister felt severe pain in his chest while staying at Kaliganj in Lalmonirhat, his village home, on Saturday night. He was later admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiology department of Rangpur Medical College and Hospital around 3am. There, the minister underwent treatment under the supervision of Shakil Gafur, the head of the Department of Cardiology.

Dr Gafur said the minister had been suffering from heart complications for a long time. "He is doing well now. He is being sent to Dhaka for further examination and advanced treatment." -UNB













