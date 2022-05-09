Six academic buildings constructed with Tk over 8 crore in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, May 8: The extension works of four academic buildings of selected non government high schools has already been completed at the cost of TK Four crore Ninety Four lakhs in Dhubaura Upazila of the district.

The academic buildings were constructed under the supervision of the Department of Education Engineering (DEE), Executive Engineer M Yusuf Ali said on Sunday.

These academic buildings were constructed under a project title 'Extension Works of the Existing Academic Buildings of the Selected High Schools'.

Taka 4,94,00000 (Four crore Ninety Four lakhs) was spent for its construction works. The constructed schools are-Bhaluka Para Cent Taresha High School, Purakandulia High School, Dair Para High School and Sohaghe Para High School.

Besides, the DEE has already constructed two academic buildings of two colleges in the same upazila at a cost of Tk over Three crore 44 lakh. These Colleges are Dhubaura Mohila College and Dhubaura Model College. -BSS









