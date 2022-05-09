Khalid urges all to pursue ideology of Rabindranath

SIRAJGANJ, May 8: State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday urged people of all strata of life to follow the ideology of Rabindranath Tagore in their respective life as he was not only a poet but also a great man.

"Though he was born in a landlord family he spent his entire life for the wellbeing of common people," the Minister said while speaking as the chief guest at a function arranged to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore at Kachari Bari auditorium in Shahjadpur Upazila here this afternoon.

Urging all to follow the ideology of Rabindranath Tagore, the minister said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman loved people of the country, songs, poetry, as he was imbued with the beliefs of the great poet of Bangalee."

Joint Secretary for Cultural Affairs Ministry Shamim Khan was present at the function with Deputy Commissioner of Sirajganj Dr Faruk Ahmed in the chair. -BSS











