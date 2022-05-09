10,000 fish fry released in Halda River

CHATTOGRAM, May 8: Members of the Naval Police released 10,000 fish fries in the Halda River aimed at increasing volume of fish stock in the river.

Earlier, a team of Naval Police led by its Regional Superintendent Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan rescued about 10,000 illegally reared fries from different areas on Sunday morning. Later, the fish fries were released into the River.

The Naval police team also seized huge fishing nets, and abandoned boats with 10,000 Renu pona ( fish fry) from Kachukhain area of Raozan upazila. -BSS









