

No one is mother’s match



Different scholars of the world have said different things about mother and mentioned different important things. In real life, no one else does what mother admits to us. So mother's seat is above all and the mother has been elevated to the highest position in every religion. Islam recognizes "the paradise of the child under the feet of the mother."

May 8 is considered as World Mother's Day. This day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. As such, this year (May 8, Sunday) the day was celebrated with due dignity all over the world through various programs. Wherever the mother is, the mother's love will always be in the child's heart.



It is known that on May 8, 1914, former US President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday of May in the US Congress as International Mother's Day. Later, in 1962, the day was recognized as International Day. Since then, the day has been celebrated worldwide on the second Sunday of May.



From the beginning of the world till today, innumerable beautiful verses, poems, songs, rhymes, novels have been written about mother. There is a special power, affection and love hidden in the name 'Mother'. A mother is an institution and she is a world and more than that.



A mother has to constantly struggle to carry the ship called family. The father is called the banyan tree of the world and the mother the driver or oxygen. Although the main driving force of income is in the hands of the father, the responsibility of the driver lies on mother.



Father is usually immersed in his work and in the world of income. Mother takes the lead with loud applause. Mother floats like a raft next to everyone who is drowning.



Childhood is the foundation of future life. The mother has a major role to play in strengthening this foundation and building it as the ideal child of the future. Only a conscious, wise mother can teach her child to be the right person. A child's greatest companion is its mother. The mother is not only a birth mother, but also an artisan of making beautiful children.



Since the time of being in mother's womb is the child realizes, imitates, and follows her motherhood. All the actions, thoughts, feelings, behaviors, values of the mother affect the child. The ABC of a child's education comes from mother. The mother is the beacon of a child. Mother introduces the first child to parents and relatives. The mother talks to her child all the time while learning to speak.



Childhood is very important to mother and the baby is the first to learn the language of the mother's mouth. Even from infancy the child learns to imitate every behaviour and speech of the mother. So the mother has to take care of the baby at this time very carefully. Through the mother, the child becomes acquainted with his family and surroundings. So the role of mother is very important in the mental structure and character development of a child.



The devotion and sincerity with which a mother cares for and educates her child is unmatched by any other. In fact, mother is not an option. It is only possible for the mother to reach the school by preparing the bag with all the necessary things including books, notebooks and pens, cutting and tidying the scalp on time.



The mother is also responsible for shaping the child's character. The mother has to set an example in front of the child by showing devotion to the elders and affection towards the younger ones in the family. They should not accept their unjust desires out of extra affection. The habit of meeting the demand only makes the child stubborn.



The role of mother is invaluable in guiding the child in the right direction with both the caress of the heart and the rule of the eyes. George Washington, the first president of the United States, said, "My mother is the most beautiful woman I've ever met. I am forever indebted to my mother. All the achievements of my life are the result of the morality, intelligence and physical education I got from hem.'



Our Prophet (PBUH) himself has established the superiority of the dignity of the mother and has commanded his Ummah to play a strong role in maintaining the dignity of the mother.



The whole life has to go on with the morality, intelligence and physical education received from the mother. As life goes on, many events-learning-experience combinations occur. But the main foundation is the education received from the mother. Based on this foundation, every ordinary person becomes an ideal personality. She took the responsibility of building the society. The first condition of society is bondage.



Society is formed by mutual bond and the first lesson of this social bond comes mainly from the family.



It's not just that we have to show love to our mother on Mother's Day. Love for mother must be followed at all times because just as mother laid down her life for the betterment of our lives, so must we. Respect and love to all mothers on this very Mother's Day. In fact, there is no alternative to mother, there is no one like mother in this world who truly love.

Md Zillur Rahaman,

Banker and Columnist















