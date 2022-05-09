How close is World War III?

Three month since Russia invaded Ukraine, the war has reached a stalemate, raising concerns about whether fighting could spill over into neighbouring countries. Is the world on the brink of another world war? To understand the current situation, we need to analyse a few things.



Glancing at the historical origins and discursive features of a "world war" as a concept suggests that a Third World War will only come into existence when people subjectively agree that it has. So long as the conflict remains limited to its present parameters, naming it will continue to be a partisan fight driven by fears and fantasies.



The concept of "world war" came into being even before World War I. As early as July 1914, American newspapers featured prospective claims that "unless Servia complies with the Austrian ultimatum, Europe will witness a 'world war.'



After the war, observers retrospectively described it with a range of terms including, but not limited to, "world war." American newspapers were filled with references to "the recent world war" and descriptions of "world war veterans." But English and French commentators referred more frequently to the "Great War" and "La Grande Guerre."



In postwar Russia, Lenin used the term "world war" interchangeably with the "capitalist war." All nations, in short, described the conflict subjectively in terms that allowed them to lend it significance and meaning.



The war between Ukraine and Russia began when Ukraine expressed its desire to join NATO. Since then, NATO and Western countries have been providing various assistance to defeat Russia, which is like adding fuel to the fire. Therefore, at any time the Russia-Ukraine war could spread to NATO countries or Western countries, which will be the third world war.



A look at the recent actions of NATO and Western nations suggests that a third world war could erupt at any time.



NATO is ready to maintain its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia for years, including help for Kyiv to shift from Soviet-era weapons to modern Western arms and systems.



Most of the heavy weapons NATO countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of east European NATO member states, but the United States and some other allies have started to supply Kyiv with Western howitzers.



Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Germany was heavily criticized for not offering adequate help by sending heavy weapons to Ukraine. Finally, the German government has taken a different stance by breaking its longstanding taboo on the topic.



Due to the mounting domestic and international pressure, Germany took the decision to send weapons to Ukraine. This step would boost Kyiv's defense against Putin's aggression.



Germany has announced its first delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, after weeks of pressure at home and abroad to do so amid confusion over its stance.



German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday that the government, which is also racing to reduce its heavy reliance on imported Russian energy, had approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he welcomed Germany's decision to send the tanks. Those systems will provide real capability for Ukraine.



Germany's Rhinemetal arms company says it could quickly supply Ukraine with 100 older Murder-style military vehicles. According to the rules, they will be sent only with the permission of the German National Security Council



Boris Johnson has announced £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine after the "unconscionable bombing" of refugees at a railway station.



The prime minister said the UK will send additional military equipment including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles. It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians, and Russia's war crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished. The UK will be providing Ukraine with armoured Mastiff vehicles to fight Russia's invasion.



Mastiffs are heavily armoured vehicles suitable for road patrols and convoys.



The vehicles will be stripped of sensitive equipment and British troops will help with training in a neighbouring country.



France is set to toughen economic sanctions against Russia and increase its supplies of military equipment to Ukraine.



During a session of the country's security and national defense council, French President Emmanuel Macron made a decision to toughen economic and financial sanctions in coordination with European countries and the United States.



France is to deploy 500 military personnel as part of NATO forces to Romania after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, the army chief of staff said.



NATO has decided to reinforce its presence to send a very clear sign of strategic solidarity, to position forces in Romania. We will send around 500 men with armoured vehicles.



In view of "the war in Ukraine, it has been decided we will maintain our presence" of 200 to 250 men with armoured vehicles in the Baltic nation, he said.



Canada confirmed its full support for Kiev. Mr Trudeau announced on April 19, that he would send Ukranians heavy weapons. "Their most recent request from Canada is to help them with heavy artillery," said the prime minister, who affirmed that he was in "close contact" with President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Ukrainians have fought like heroes over the past number of months," he continued, and added that "the Ukrainian military are not only fighting for Ukraine, but for the values that underpin so many of our free democratic societies."



The announcement came after a discussion held that morning via video conference with U.S. President Joe Biden, which also included the leaders of the European Union, the United Kingdom and NATO. It also came a week after the White House pledged an additional 800 million dollars in aid to Kiev.



Mr. Trudeau did not specify where the promised weapons would come from, how many he would send or when the heavy artillery would reach Ukraine.



The Kremlin warned that western arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons, posed a threat to the security of the European continent "and provokes instability.



The way NATO countries are providing military and financial support and are united to help Ukraine win the war, while Russia is angry with NATO and the West over their actions, so we can say World War III is very close. And the world will see the horrors of World War III, which will surpass the record of the devastation of the last two world wars.



In the end, World War III will only enter the history books as a real event in retrospect. We should obviously hope that never happens and pray the concept remains prospective. Should it take place, the devastation could be total. As Albert Einstein famously warned in 1948, "I do not know how the Third World War will be fought, but I can tell you what they will use in the Fourth - rocks!"

Junaed Khan, Department of History, University of Chittagong











