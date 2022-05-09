

Farewell to the academy



Akram Zaki PFS was the deputy director representing the foreign service. He was smart, almost flamboyant, sometimes friendly, on occasions, cold and distant. His wife, a Nepalese called Vijaya Lakshmi, was attractively elegant and articulate. The couple was popular with us all. Vijaya Lakshmi was distinct as a foreigner and Hindu who had easily become a part of the overwhelmingly Muslim community. The other deputy director from the civil service Dr Sheikh Maksud Ali was a Bengali who taught us development economics with great care, sincerity and zeal. His wife and Dr Maksud Ali were closer to us, the Bengali probationers of the civil and foreign service.



All of us were frequently invited and early welcomed by the hospitable couple. Shah Md Farid CSP and Aminul Islam Dulu PFS never missed a chance to accept the couple's invitation as they missed Bengali food in Lahore. Dr Sheikh Maqsood Ali encouraged us throughout our exacting time in the academy. He inspired us, when we were downbeat by the pressures of intense activities from day-break to midnight. He comforted us saying that all this hard work would prepare us to composedly shoulder our responsibility in the future.



As we bade farewell to the academy, we felt especially closer to some of the colleagues from the western wing. Foremost among them was Ali Kazim. His family was from East Punjab, a part of the Indian Union since August 1947. Like many others displaced by the tragic and sanguinary Hindu-Muslim communal riots at that time, Ali Kazim's parents with him as a child came over to Lahore in the newly created state of Pakistan.



Before joining the civil service at the Lahore academy, Kazim was studying psychology in the United States. He brought many attractive clothes, number of valuable gadgets such as a record player. He was jovial and kindhearted. If any of the colleagues appreciated one or the other of his possessions, he immediately said, 'You like it? Please, take it away.' Most of the colleagues were taken aback and refused to accept his generous offer. Nevertheless, there were some who did not desist from taking away even his cherished possessions.



On a cold winter day in late 1967, deputy director Dr Tariq Siddiqui came rushing into my room where Anwarul Karim Joy was also present. Dr Siddiqui said with an emotion-charged voice, 'Do you know that your colleague Ali Kazim is shaking in cold?' When we asked him whether Kazim had a fever, he told us, 'No, the large-hearted man gave away his electric blanket from America to somebody who appreciated it.' We then organised to procure a couple of blankets for the generous Ali Kazim. Again it was the self-same Kazim who in 1971 at the time of liberation war of Bangladesh wrote courageous and sympathetic letters to me.



I was then in Islamabad serving the central government as assistant economic adviser in the economic affairs division of the ministry of finance. Ali Kazim was then posted as additional deputy commissioner to the Lyallpur district. I remember a few lines from one of his letters, 'Mizan, I know what is happening in the eastern wing, the atrocities that the Pakistani army is committing there. I listen to the BBC and broadcast of other European and American media. I'm sure that Allah Almighty will not permit such torture and injustice for long. I know that you will be free and independent very soon. Don't lose hope and carry on with courage.'



There were other colleagues, senior to us in the service who had similar feelings and thoughts. Prominent among them were Muin Afzal, ADC revenue of the greater Dhaka district in 1968 when I was an assistant commissioner there. Later, he became principal finance secretary of Pakistan. The other member of the CSP with similar empathy for the Bengali cause in 1971 was Javed Akram (Topsy) of the 1966 batch. In 1969, he was the sub-divisional officer of the Munshiganj-Bikrampur subdivision of the greater Dhaka district.



Abdullah, our batch mate, was a Pathan from Abbottabad. He was very friendly to us, the Bengalis of the 1967 batch of the CSP. Abdullah was a witty person with a delightful and dignified personality. As already mentioned, he had a difficult time teaching Urdu to some of his Bengali colleagues such as Abdul Hamid Chowdhury (who retired as planning secretary of Bangladesh) and Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed (the immediate past the chief election commissioner of Bangladesh).



He became the director of the Pakistan Academy of Rural Development at Peshawar in the late 1980s. He came on a short visit to Bangladesh with his wife. Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury along with other batch mates, organised a dinner for them at the Gulshan Club. Abdullah brought dry fruits and nuts from Peshawar for his colleagues from the east. He had with him 13 packets, one for each of us, the Bengalis. When he found that one was not present there he asked, 'Where is Shamsuddin? Is he out of Dhaka?'



We were all quiet. Abdullah looked at us with curiosity. After a few quite moments, Muyeed replied in a soft voice, 'Shamsuddin is no more; he was beaten to death by the Pakistani army in the east in 1971.' On hearing this, Abdullah broke down in tears. He kept on saying, 'All these years, nobody told me of his tragic death.' We all felt profoundly moved to this touching moment.

