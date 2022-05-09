

Cancer: You can still fight it



The first thing that crawls inside is the 'why me' question. Of all the people in the universe, why me! He thinks about the family and how would they pull on without his support? It occurs he will have a short life, and soon he will miss the world for good. Then comes the fear of death. How would he face death and the afterlife?



Most people have a preprogrammed idea of life and death, and when the possibility of breaking the timeline comes, they tend to be unsettled. That is the prime concern; the finite life brought into reality. He discovers that the things that he dies for or lives for are nothing without the existence of 'life' itself. He realizes that nothing can be more critical than what he does for the afterlife. But he is not ready for any of these!



It is not the end, though. There are plenty of options for treatment, and one can always resort to the mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah. Almighty Allah might have given a one-way ticket alright, but not yet the flight time. That is the opportunity HE has blessed to fight until the flight time is declared. So one has to make up his mind, summon all the willpower, and start to fight. If one wishes to live from the heart, he will likely succeed.



If followed, a few things may be beneficial. Take care of yourself before the disease takes care of you. Remember, this is just one you. It becomes complicated once you fall sick. Know the causes of the disease and take care of them. Know the risk factors, then try and minimize them. Look for symptoms and address them with immediate effect. Signs are never telling, but the disease is. It comes so hard you don't have time for self-defense, so fortify yourself.



You need to see a doctor if it is necessary. You don't neglect the disease because you think it's not urgent. Let the doctor decide for you - not you. Carry out yearly screenings even when you feel you are ok. Take adequate intake of a balanced diet rich in antioxidants. Regular physical exercise is invaluable to keep the body fit. It is essential to improve the quality of life and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.



As a patient, make sure you do not delay diagnosis. There are three ways of treatment once diagnosed. The first and best way is surgery if the detection is early and there is a condition. Doctors may also suggest radiation and chemo with the surgery. If there is a delay in detection, say, in stage III or mostly IV, there may be concurrent chemoradiation followed by maintenance chemo. There are targeted therapy and immunotherapy that are very latest, but one needs to have a few tests like EGFR test results positive for these therapies to apply in the first place. Counseling is paramount, especially towards the end of life. A patient may wish to open his mind to an individual willing to listen--the counselor.



One must submit to almighty Allah from the beginning of life, for that is the righteous thing to do. There is no point in waiting to fall sick to be devoted. One must believe that almighty Allah gives us everything, so ask HIM. Try and face the disease with prayer and patience. Perform Tahajjud prayers apart from praying five times regularly; read the holy Quran and Hadith as much as possible. Try not to be the donkey who carried all the books but didn't fall to read any. One needs to break the spell on the devil and start to practice the rituals of ISLAM.



Once you have fallen sick, you need to stay positive. Although staying positive is a tricky proposition given the trying times, it is not far from possible either. Do away with the past so that it doesn't upset the present. Shred all the hatred so that it cannot crate the grave inside you. It is no pleasure living in a grave. Forget anything good you have done to the people or anything people have done poorly to you. All you remember is the seamless support the world has solidified for you.



Try and remain as happy as possible. Connect to friends and well-wishers. In a disease like cancer, happiness amounts to nothing. It collaborates with medicine to heal the body, mind, and soul. There is no limit to joy; one has to find as much. It is a state of mind that one can create in him. Laugh more often because there is nothing to lose.

One must value the family because they are the people who will stand by you during odds. There are two parts of a family; one is your parents and siblings related to you before marriage, and the other comes up after marriage; your wife and children. Both the families are equally important, so value them equally and stand by them, for they will always do the same. Give as much time possible to them.



Make living your mission on earth. You have no interest in worldly affairs. All you want is to live as long. Why? Because you already know the value of moments in life. But never despair; there is always hope, there is always opportunity even when the darkness seals the future. When you make living your mission, everything falls true to fulfill that mission. The best you can do is to fight. If you win, you live. If you don't, it is a defeat with glory, and you can say that was the best you could do.

The writer is a military professional and a cancer survivor. He is the author of the motivational novel 'Die Young' which delineates the story of his cancer journey and apparent survival.











