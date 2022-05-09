Video
Juicy litchi appears in Rajshahi markets

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 8: The arrival of this year's new litchi has started in local bazaars including Upashahar and Shahebbazar in the district city at a limited scale.
The sale price is going beyond purchasing capacities of common consumers. It has been due to the limited supply, trading sources said.
This summer is set to register marketing of other juicy fruits, such as mango and jackfruit.
Seasonal traders have opened makeshift shops at different points in the city including Shaheb Bazar, Bindur Morr, Laxmipur Bazar, Sheroil Bus Terminal, Railway Station and Court Bazaar.
At present, per 100-piece-litchi are selling at Tk 300-420, based on quality and size. Riches are purchasing the primarily high pricing litchi to take its taste first.
Farid Uddin, a resident of Katakhali area, who came to Shaheb Bazar, said "Now, I have no capacity to purchase litchi. I think, I will have to wait for some more days until the price is reduced."
Trading sources said, with an increasing supply of litchi, the price will decrease to some extent within two days.
Litchi trader Hasmat Ali at the bazar said, most farmers are harvesting immature litchi in a hope to get much profits.



