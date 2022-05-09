Day-labourer dies after falling from tree

BARISHAL, May 8: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Muladi Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Bepari, son of Sekandar Bepari, a resident of Galaibhanga Alir Mor area under Gachhua Union.

Local sources said Kalam Bepari fell from a tree in Satani Kachhari area at around 4:45pm on April 26 while cutting its branches, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muladi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Md Saimum Mahmud Mishad confirmed the incident.









