Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:11 PM
Home Countryside

Day-labourer dies after falling from tree

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 8: A day-labourer died after falling from a tree in Muladi Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Bepari, son of Sekandar Bepari, a resident of Galaibhanga Alir Mor area under Gachhua Union.
Local sources said Kalam Bepari fell from a tree in Satani Kachhari area at around 4:45pm on April 26 while cutting its branches, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Muladi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Md Saimum Mahmud Mishad confirmed the incident.


