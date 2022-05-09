Woman, two daughters among 4 murdered

Four people including a woman and her two minor daughters have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Manikganj and Khulna, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A man has slaughtered his wife and two daughters in Ghior Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lavli Begum, 35, wife of Asaduzzaman Rubel; and her two daughters Choya Akhter, 16, an SSC candidate, and Kotha Akhter, 12, a student of class five.

Locals informed that they found the slaughtered bodies of the trio in the morning and informed police. They assumed that Rubel might have killed his wife and daughters in between 3 am to 5 am.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from a house in Angurpara Village at around 9am on Sunday and sent those to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Additional Superintendent of Shivalaya Police Nurjahan Laboni said Rubel was in debt a lot of money and depressed over the matter. He locked into a quarrel with his wife over the issue.

As a sequel to it, Rubel fed sedative to his wife Luvly and daughters Kotha and Choya, and killed them any time at early hours on Sunday. After the incident, he went into hiding.

Police, however, detained killer Asaduzzaman Rubel, 40, from Paturia on Sunday morning. He completed a paramedical dental course and provided dental services in the village.

The machete which was used in the killing incident has also been recovered from the house.

Filing of a case with Ghior Police Station (PS) is underway in this connection, the police official added.

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA: A 30-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his uncle and three of his family members in Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Halim Fakir, a resident of the the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Halim was beaten by his uncle Babul Fakir, his wife Aleya Begum, and two sons-in-law Iqbal Hossain and Wahidur in Surkhali Bazar area of the upazila over a trifling matter, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued Halim and rushed him to Gazi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Locals also caught Babul Fakir, Aleya Begum, Iqbal Hossain and Wahidur and handed them over to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Batiaghata PS Zayed said Halim died at Gazi Medical College Hospital on Friday night while undergoing treatment there.

No one from his family has yet lodged any complaint with the PS, the OC added.









