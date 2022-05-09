Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, May 8: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Akhter, 22, wife of Amir Mia, a resident of Kamudpur Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Beauty Akhter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.









