World Red Cross Day observed in districts



A colourful rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Sunday to mark the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is: 'Be Humankind'.

The World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was born in Geneva of Switzerland in 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which was formed in 1863, and since then, the ICRC had been working globally following seven fundamental principles- humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Kurigram.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, District Unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), in cooperation with the RRR project funded by Swiss Red Cross, organized different programmes in the town.

The programmes included hoisting of national and organizational flags, bringing out rally, screening documentary film and holding discussion meeting.

A discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held at the auditorium of Public Library and Club in the town here in the morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Vice-Chairman of District BDRCS Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu presided over the meeting.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam attended the function as special guest.

Moderated by Secretary of District BDRCS Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, the discussion meeting was also addressed, among others, by members of the unit Rezaul Karim Reza, Mojammel Haque Jhilam and Ahsan Habib Rajib and Project Manager Amal Kumar Pramanik.

The speakers said World Red Cross and Red Crescent Society is providing relief to the human beings in distress and desolation due to war, food shortage, epidemic diseases or natural calamities.

The DC in his speech lauded the overall activities of BDRCS and its RRR project for standing beside the distressed and the affected people of disaster prone areas of the district with relief materials and other welfare works.

A large number of people from all walks of life including town elite, NGO activists, social workers, volunteers and journalists took part in the programme.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district town.

A rally was brought out from District Red Crescent Office premises in the morning and it paraded the main streets in the town.

Joypurhat Unit of the Red Crescent Society organized the programme.

Vice-Chairman of the district unit of the organization Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary Golam Hakkani and member Mohsin Ali, among others, also attended the rally.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, District Unit of Red Crescent Society organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out from the Red Crescent Office premises in the morning and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Kishoreganj Red Crescent Unit General Secretary (GS) Latfur Rahman Chowdhury Helal presided over the programme.

Members of the organization Shajahan Lasker, Alamgir Kabir, Bilkis Begum, Monour Hossain Rony, Mahabubul Alam, Abdul Motalib, Aktheruzzaman Sumon and Hossain Mohammad Prodip, among others, were also present at that time.

KURIGRAM: To mark the day, District Unit of Red Crescent Society organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from the organization's office premises in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held with Vice-Chairman of the organization Sheikh Babul in the chair.

District Sports Association GS Sayeed Hasan Loban, District Awami League Vice-president Saleh Ahmed Majnu, Red Crescent EC member Alak Sarker, former Juba Pradhan of it Yusuf Alamgir, Rezwan Sagar and ULO ABM Bayezid, among others, were also present at the meeting.









The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the day is: 'Be Humankind'.The World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was born in Geneva of Switzerland in 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which was formed in 1863, and since then, the ICRC had been working globally following seven fundamental principles- humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Kurigram.GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, District Unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), in cooperation with the RRR project funded by Swiss Red Cross, organized different programmes in the town.The programmes included hoisting of national and organizational flags, bringing out rally, screening documentary film and holding discussion meeting.A discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held at the auditorium of Public Library and Club in the town here in the morning.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Vice-Chairman of District BDRCS Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu presided over the meeting.Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam attended the function as special guest.Moderated by Secretary of District BDRCS Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, the discussion meeting was also addressed, among others, by members of the unit Rezaul Karim Reza, Mojammel Haque Jhilam and Ahsan Habib Rajib and Project Manager Amal Kumar Pramanik.The speakers said World Red Cross and Red Crescent Society is providing relief to the human beings in distress and desolation due to war, food shortage, epidemic diseases or natural calamities.The DC in his speech lauded the overall activities of BDRCS and its RRR project for standing beside the distressed and the affected people of disaster prone areas of the district with relief materials and other welfare works.A large number of people from all walks of life including town elite, NGO activists, social workers, volunteers and journalists took part in the programme.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district town.A rally was brought out from District Red Crescent Office premises in the morning and it paraded the main streets in the town.Joypurhat Unit of the Red Crescent Society organized the programme.Vice-Chairman of the district unit of the organization Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, Secretary Golam Hakkani and member Mohsin Ali, among others, also attended the rally.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, District Unit of Red Crescent Society organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out from the Red Crescent Office premises in the morning and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.Kishoreganj Red Crescent Unit General Secretary (GS) Latfur Rahman Chowdhury Helal presided over the programme.Members of the organization Shajahan Lasker, Alamgir Kabir, Bilkis Begum, Monour Hossain Rony, Mahabubul Alam, Abdul Motalib, Aktheruzzaman Sumon and Hossain Mohammad Prodip, among others, were also present at that time.KURIGRAM: To mark the day, District Unit of Red Crescent Society organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from the organization's office premises in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held with Vice-Chairman of the organization Sheikh Babul in the chair.District Sports Association GS Sayeed Hasan Loban, District Awami League Vice-president Saleh Ahmed Majnu, Red Crescent EC member Alak Sarker, former Juba Pradhan of it Yusuf Alamgir, Rezwan Sagar and ULO ABM Bayezid, among others, were also present at the meeting.