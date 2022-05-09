Two killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps

Two people including a woman have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur, Noakhali and Barishal, in two days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ujjal Mia, 32, son of late Ali Ahammed, a resident of Suhata Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an auto-van and a CNG were collided head-on in Bangara Bazar area at around 10 am, which left the driver of the auto-van seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is filed with Nabinagar Police Station (PS).

LAXMIPUR: At least seven people have been injured in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in Shikder Rasta area on the Dhaka-Raipur Highway at around 2pm.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Dhaka Express' from Raipur and a Raipur-bound bus of 'Ananda Paribahan' from Chowmuhani were collided head-on, which left at least seven people seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Dhaka and Noakhali hospitals.

Of the injured, the condition of the driver of Ananda Bus is stated be critical. He was shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur PS Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A goods-laden pickup van fell into a canal after the collapse of a concrete-made bridge in Hasanhat Bazar area in Sharifpur Union under Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The driver and helper of the pickup van were seriously injured in the accident.

As a result, movement of traffic has remained suspended among three unions with the district town of Maijdi, causing immense sufferings to thousands of local villagers.

The incident took place at around 1pm on Saturday.

Locals said that no action was taken even after informing the senior government officials concerned including the upazila engineer about the bridge two days ago. The bridge has collapsed as the soil has been removed by digging the canal underneath the bridge days after days.

Eyewitnesses said the pickup van fell when the bridge broke up in the middle.

Later, locals rescued the driver and helper of the pickup van and took them to Noakhali General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to traffic.

Begumganj Upazila Engineer Kazi Qamrul Islam said legal action would be taken in this regard by contacting the higher authorities to reduce the suffering of the people.

BARISHAL: A woman was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Azizun Nesa, 32, wife of Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Joyshree Village in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus and a mahindra (local vehicle) were collided head-on in Mahilapara Bazar area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the afternoon, which left Azizun Nesa and her son and daughter seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the housewife dead.

The two injured are now undergoing treatment at the SBMCH.

Gournadi Highway PS OC Sheikh Md Belal Hossain confirmed the incident.









