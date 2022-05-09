Video
International Mother's Day observed

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Our Correspondents

Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, handing over a sewing machine to a woman at Kaharole Upazila Parishad Hallroom in Dinajpur on Sunday on the occasion of the International Mother's Day. Kaharole Upazila Women Affairs office organized the programme. photo: observer

Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, handing over a sewing machine to a woman at Kaharole Upazila Parishad Hallroom in Dinajpur on Sunday on the occasion of the International Mother's Day. Kaharole Upazila Women Affairs office organized the programme. photo: observer

The International Mother's Day-2022 was observed in different districts of the country on Sunday.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and Directorate of Women Affairs jointly organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in the evening.  
It was attended by DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman as chief guest. Deputy Director (DD) of Women Affairs Md ZakirHissain was in the chair while Md Saidur Rahman MMP (Seba) attended the programme as special guest.
Among others, additional DC (general), government officials, and journalists were present at the programme.
DINAJPUR: Like elsewhere in the country, the International Mother's Day was observed in the district.
Nawabganj Upazila administration and Women Affairs Office jointly brought out a colourful rally in the town. Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hallroom of the Upazila Parishad in the afternoon.
It was attended by Chairman Md Ataur Rahman as chief guest while Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Kamruzzaman Sarkar was present as special guest. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Animesh Souma presided over the meeting.
Among others, Upazila Women Affairs Officer Moshararat Jahan spoke at the discussion meeting.
In Kaharole Upazila of the district, a discussion meeting was organized by the Upazila Women Affairs office in association with upazila administration.
Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP (Dinajpur-1) attended the meeting as chief guest. UNO Manirul Hasan presided over it. The address of welcome was delivered by Women Affairs Officer Afsana Mostari.
Among others, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Mousumi Aktar, Upazila Livestock Services Officer Md Raihan Ali, and Upazila Social Services Officer Rajib Bagchi spoke.


