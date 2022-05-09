KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, May 8: Shahid Uddin Master, former head teacher of Charsita Torab Ali High School in Ramgati Upazila of the district and father of Officer-in-Charge of Satkania Police Station in Chattogram Tareq Mohammad Abdul Hannan, died of old-age complications on Thursday night. He was 75.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Jangalia area of Kamalnagar Upazila on Friday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.








