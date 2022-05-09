Two females among three found dead

Three people including two young women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Patuakhali and Mymensingh, on Saturday.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a toilet in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Begum, 18, wife of Shahin Mia, a resident of Bhabanipur Village under Shreenagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's husband Shahin and father-in-law were arrested in this connection.

Police sources said Shahin married to Sonia Begum five months back. Shahin used to quarrel with his wife over various issues since the marriage. On Saturday morning, information was sent to her father's house that Sonia had fallen in the toilet and died.

The deceased's father Faruk Ahmed alleged that Shahin and his men had suffocated and killed Sonia.

The deceased's husband Shahin said his wife went to bathroom and fell down in the morning.

Sensing the matter, he rescued her and took to his room, where she died.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhairab Police Station (PS) Goalm Mostafa confirmed the incident.

He further said detained husband and father-in-law of the deceased will be questioned in this regard.

And if the housewife's family complains, legal action will be taken against them, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from her residence in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Asia Akter Eti, 17, daughter of Quddus Mollah, a resident of Devpur Village in the upazila.

The reason behind her death could not be known immediately.

However, locals said that the girl might have committed suicide.

Kalapara PS OC Md Asadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed with PS in this connection.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Waliullah, 28, son of A Sobhan, a resident of Dataratia Village under Nandail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Waliullah had been suffering from mental problems.

However, he went out of the house on Friday, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a tree at a bush in the area on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Nandail Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.









