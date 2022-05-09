Video
75 detained on different charges in four districts

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondents

A total of 75 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Magura, Brahmanbaria and Joypurhat, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 36 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrested, eight had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 15 people on various charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam of confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, three were drug addicts and the remaining three were held on different charges.
A huge volume of contraband drugs were also seized from their possessions.
Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.
MAGURA: Two people were arrested over raping a female student of class three in Salikha Upazila of the district.
The arrestees are Imdadul Haque, neighbour of the rape survivor, and Rezaul Munshi, a local matabbar (an influential person).
The arrestees were produced before a court on Saturday, said Tarakanath Biswash, officer-in-charge (OC) of Salikha Police Station (PS).
A case has been filed with the PS in this regard following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, said the OC.
On April 20, Imdadul Haque allegedly called the girl into his house when his wife was not there, and raped her.
Later, he destroyed the evidence of the crime and threatened the girl's family not to file any case in this regard with the help of Rezaul Munshi.
The accused were arrested after the girl's mother managed to file a complaint at Salikha PS against them on May 5, said OC Tarakanath Biswash.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A mobile court arrested 35 youngsters for making videos near a mosque in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain conducted the mobile court.
Of the arrested, eight were girls and the rest boys.
Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain said a mobile court was set up in collaboration with Nabinagar police and Ibrahimpur Union Parishad on Friday afternoon, and arrested 35 people following the allegations by worshipers of the Model Mosque in Ibrahimpur Union of the upazila.
JOYPURHAT: Two members of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang were arrested by police from the district at dawn on Thursday.
The arrested persons are: Sumon, 20, son of Mamun, a resident of Hatil Gariakanta Moholla, and Alif, 19, son of Manzurul of Adarshapara Mohalla under Joypurhat Municipality.
Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan said the accused are two active members of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang.
On Tuesday night, they stole a motorcycle from in front of Bajla School in the district town.
Following this, police investigated the matter.
On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hasta Basantapur area of Akkelpur Upazila in the district at dawn on Thursday and arrested Sumon along with the stolen motorcycle.
Following the information taken from Sumon, police, later, arrested Alif from Adarshapara area in the district town.


