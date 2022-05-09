Two drown at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, May 8: A minor child and an elderly woman drowned in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

A minor girl drowned in a pond in Aranagar Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Arshi, 7, daughter of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Rupnarayanpur Village in the union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Arshi went to a pond nearby the house at around 12:30pm to take a bath. As she did not return home, her mother went to search her there and found her body floating on water.

Later, Arshi was taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

On the other hand, an elderly woman drowned in the Chiri River in Jahanpur Union of the upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akina Begum, 75, wife of Gias Uddin, a resident of Bikandakhas Village in the union.

Local sources said Akina drowned in the river at around 12:30pm while she was bathing in it.

The deceased's family members said Akina Begum was an epilepsy patient.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.







