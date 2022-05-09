Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown at Dhamoirhat

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, May 8: A minor child and an elderly woman drowned in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.
A minor girl drowned in a pond in Aranagar Union of the upazila at noon.
The deceased was identified as Arshi, 7, daughter of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Rupnarayanpur Village in the union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arshi went to a pond nearby the house at around 12:30pm to take a bath. As she did not return home, her mother went to search her there and found her body floating on water.
Later, Arshi was taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
On the other hand, an elderly woman drowned in the Chiri River in Jahanpur Union of the upazila on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Akina Begum, 75, wife of Gias Uddin, a resident of Bikandakhas Village in the union.
Local sources said Akina drowned in the river at around 12:30pm while she was bathing in it.
The deceased's family members said Akina Begum was an epilepsy patient.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juicy litchi appears in Rajshahi markets
Day-labourer dies after falling from tree
Woman, two daughters among 4 murdered
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
World Red Cross Day observed in districts
Two killed, 11 injured in separate road mishaps
International Mother's Day observed
Obituary


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft