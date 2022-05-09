Petrol price goes up at Fulbaria

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, May 8: Petrol price rises in Fulbari Upazila of the district, causing immense suffering to the people.

Petrol pump stations, as claimed by managers, are in supply shortage. Depots are charging per litre at Tk 95. In the open market sale, it is charged at Tk 100 to 110.

Consumers alleged, in excuse of supply crunch, the petrol price has been raised.

According to field sources, petrol pumps in the upazila are disappointing purchasers in the name of supply shortage. But fuel is available in the open market.

In this condition, new business bazaars have grown up at union levels. These bazaars are selling petrol at exorbitant prices.

The petrol crisis continued on Friday morning to Saturday noon in the entire upazila, causing immense suffering to general consumers, mostly motorcycle riders.

A trader of Nawdanga Union Rejaul Islam Bandan said, he has refilled his motorcycle with two litres at Tk 100 rate at Balarhat Bazar. He further said, there is also petrol crisis in the open market.

He was echoed by other riders. If the price trend continues, their suffering levels will go worse, they maintained.

A petrol buyer of Kurushaferusha area in the same union Jahangir Alam said, "I got aback in the morning (Saturday) when per litre was asked at Tk 100 by one while another asked Tk 110 in the Bazar."

An open seller at Balarhat Bazar Rafiqul Islam said, he is selling per litre petrol at Tk 100.

Another seller Limon Mia said, he was selling per litre petrol at Tk 110 since the morning on Saturday. He came to explain, petrol is not available in pumps. After purchasing from Mahajans at Tk 95-100 per litre, he is re-selling at Tk 100-110.

Manager of Swapan Traders at Upazila Sadar Sunshanta Sen said, as there is no supply, he is selling per litre petrol at Tk 95. He further said, "I hope this crisis will go within one/two days."

President (Acting) of Kurigram Petrol Pump Owners' Association Nazrul Islam said, "After sending oil lorry to Baghabari, we are staying in house. The oil vessel has yet to reach. Besides, the railway-based oil arriving is suspended. So, a little crisis has been created. But I can't say when it will go off."











