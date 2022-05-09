Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

German Parliament President Arrives in Kyiv

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

May 8: The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the prime minister and to commemorate victims of World War Two, a German parliament official said on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, saying that "evil has returned" to Ukraine, but it wouldn't be able to escape responsibility.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to take part in a G7 virtual discussion later on Sunday on the war in Ukraine that will be attended by Zelenskiy.
Ahead of the G7 meeting Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Bas arriving by train to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Germany has agreed to supply Kyiv with heavy weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, in a reversal of a longtime policy not to send heavy weapons to war zones due to the country's Nazi past.
Moscow calls its actions since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls "Nazis" and anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.
In Russia, Victory Day on May 9 is one of the country's most important national events - a remembrance of the enormous sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German Parliament President Arrives in Kyiv
France's President Emmanuel Macron  lights the flame on the tomb
Mumbai mosques down volume on Hindu’s demands
Is Ukraine conducting a sabotage campaign inside Russia?
Ex-security chief anointed Hong Kong's next leader
Two Palestinians who killed three people in Israeli town were caught
Modi chairs meet on NEP, calls for hybrid learning
Only Congress        governs for welfare of poor: Rahul Gandhi


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft