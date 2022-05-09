Video
Foreign News

Only Congress        governs for welfare of poor: Rahul Gandhi

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

NEW DELHI, May 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stepped up his attack on the government over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinder, and said only his party governs for the welfare of poor and middle class families.
Cooking gas LPG prices were on Saturday hiked by ? 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs ? 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ? 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel      retailers.
In a tweet, Mr Gandhi compared the price of domestic LPG cylinder of about ? 410 with a subsidy of ? 827 in 2014 under a Congress-led government to that of over ? 999 with "zero subsidy" in 2022 under the BJP-led Centre.
"2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now!" the former Congress chief said.
"Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle class Indian families. It's the core of our economic policy," he said.    -NDTV


