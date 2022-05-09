Video
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:08 PM
Tigers start practice today for SL Test in Ctg

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

The Bangladesh cricket team will start their practice tomorrow at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram tomorrow as part of their preparation for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting May 15.
The squad for the first Test however left Dhaka this evening for the port city. Bangladesh will practice in Chattogram for five days in a row before taking on Sri Lanka cricket team, which reached Dhaka on Sunday.
Bangladesh indeed are eying to win the Test series, despite their dismal result in the previous Test series against South Africa.
The Tigers so far played 22 Test matches against Sri Lanka, the highest number of matches they played against single country. Of the 22 Tests, they won one and lost 17 while four of the matches ended in a draw.
Sri Lanka won the first 12 matches in a row between September 2001 and March 2013 after which Bangladesh turned the tide. In the lass 10 Test matches between the two sides, Bangladesh though lost five, they won one in 2017 and forced Sri Lanka to draw four matches.
Bangladesh will definitely be eying to keep up their improvement. Even though the Tigers had a hard time in South Africa, they have already got a memorable win against New Zealand at the start of this year and that too on New Zealand's soil.
Bangladesh's win over New Zealand keeps them above England in the WTC Standings at this moment.    -BSS


