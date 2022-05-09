Video
Stokes marks England captaincy call with sixes record in rapid ton

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

LONDON, MAY 8: Ben Stokes enjoyed himself as he smashed 34 runs in an over during a record-breaking 161 from 88 balls for Durham on Friday -- his first innings since being appointed as England Test captain.
The big-hitting all-rounder, who was announced as Joe Root's successor last week, went to a hundred off just 64 balls to post Durham's quickest first-class century, while the 17 sixes he hit represented a new record for the English County Championship since it officially started in 1890.
Stokes is making his first appearance in this season's Championship after a knee injury on the tour of the West Indies, where England were beaten 1-0 in a three-Test series.
He walked to the crease with Durham on 360 for four on the second morning of their four-day match against Worcestershire and launched a boundary barrage.
"It was good fun," said Stokes at close of play while playing down the achievement.  "I think the game got set up very nicely by our top five. I just had to play the situation and then, once we got our last batting point, it was about trying to get as many runs as we could.    -AFP


