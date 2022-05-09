Bangladesh players lack mindset to play ceaseless 10 days

Bangladesh Cricket Team is going to Chattogram for a practice ahead of the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka commencing on May 15. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon met with skipper Mominul Haque and coaching staff on Sunday at team hotel.

After the discussion Papon talked to media. "We'd discussed on many issues and coaching staff informed me that they are yet to find the reasons of Test debacles in abroad citing 4-5 match instances," he told.

Bangladesh won the first of the two-match Test series this year in and against New Zealand, which is their maiden victory in New Zealand. But they succumbed badly in the following Test. In last five Test series, Bangladesh showed poor performances in the 2nd or the last matches. The coaching staff termed it a 'mindset' problem.

"They are sure about one thing that is our players' don't have mindset to play 10 days at a stretch. It's an issue related to mindset and we have to work on it," Papon revealed.

Another problem in Bangladesh Test side is unwillingness of quality players to play longer version games. Shakib Al Hasan very often skip Test series showing excuses while speedster Mustafizur Rahman recently told media that he is not interested to play in whites. BCB President in this regard suggested journalists not to ask anything to players.

Regarding Shakib he said, "Telling anything about Shakib is very tough. Team wants him in all formats but we are yet to know when he'll play in which format".

"When I talk to him, it seems to me that he'll play all the formats. Again he's seen to face problems before play," he stated.

Mustafiz now in India to play IPL and is not in Bangladesh Test squad for Chattogram Test while Shakib is in country and is going to play the series against Sri Lanka.









