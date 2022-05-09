Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Diabat helps Mohammedan grip Ctg Abahani 3-3

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan's Malia striker Souleymane Diabate in action against Chittagong Abahani in BPL in Cumilla on Sunday. photo: BFF

Mohammedan's Malia striker Souleymane Diabate in action against Chittagong Abahani in BPL in Cumilla on Sunday. photo: BFF

'Diabate! and Diabate!' That's the mantra the Mohammedan fans have been chanting everywhere on Sunday after the Mali striker made a hat trick to help the traditional black and white outfits to stick Chittagong Abahani in a 3-3 tie in BPL in Cumilla.
As the opponent was Chittagong Abahani, one of the holders of Abahani, and there is a traditional rivalry between Mohammedan and Abahani, it was certainly a matter of prestige for Mohammedan to win or at least not lose the match. The booters of both the banners m knew about the fact.
In the match, the 31 years old Malian Souleymane Diabate took an early lead for the most successful club and the former champion of the Dhaka League netted the ball home in the 2nd minute.
But the opponent managed to level the margin ten minutes later by a goal of Sakhawat Hosen. This midfielder put the port city team ahead scoring once again in the 26th minute.
In the second half, Chittagong Abahani managed to score another as its Nigerian midfielder Peter Thankgod Ebimobowei's penalty kick found the net in the 58th minute.
Afterwards, it was Souleymane Diabate who returned in the mode and scored two more goals, in the 68th minute and the third one in the last minute, the hat-trick not only helped him get the limelight but also aided the team keep the honour against an Abahani outfit.
In the other match on the day, Uttar Baridhara outplayed Swadhinata KS by 2-0.
With the two matches on Sunday, the 14th round of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League also has come to an end. Now the 15th round of the league will roll with four matches on Thursday at different venues throughout the country.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli beat Torino to consolidate third spot in Serie A
Tunisia's Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title
Man Utd concede four in 'humiliating' defeat at Brighton
Alba strikes late as Barca secure top-four spot with Betis win
Liverpool's title hopes fade after Spurs stalemate
Tigers start practice today for SL Test in Ctg
Stokes marks England captaincy call with sixes record in rapid ton
Bangladesh players lack mindset to play ceaseless 10 days


Latest News
Country’s total debt increasing faster than GDP: Study
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft