Diabat helps Mohammedan grip Ctg Abahani 3-3



Mohammedan's Malia striker Souleymane Diabate in action against Chittagong Abahani in BPL in Cumilla on Sunday. photo: BFF

As the opponent was Chittagong Abahani, one of the holders of Abahani, and there is a traditional rivalry between Mohammedan and Abahani, it was certainly a matter of prestige for Mohammedan to win or at least not lose the match. The booters of both the banners m knew about the fact.

In the match, the 31 years old Malian Souleymane Diabate took an early lead for the most successful club and the former champion of the Dhaka League netted the ball home in the 2nd minute.

But the opponent managed to level the margin ten minutes later by a goal of Sakhawat Hosen. This midfielder put the port city team ahead scoring once again in the 26th minute.

In the second half, Chittagong Abahani managed to score another as its Nigerian midfielder Peter Thankgod Ebimobowei's penalty kick found the net in the 58th minute.

Afterwards, it was Souleymane Diabate who returned in the mode and scored two more goals, in the 68th minute and the third one in the last minute, the hat-trick not only helped him get the limelight but also aided the team keep the honour against an Abahani outfit.

In the other match on the day, Uttar Baridhara outplayed Swadhinata KS by 2-0.

With the two matches on Sunday, the 14th round of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League also has come to an end. Now the 15th round of the league will roll with four matches on Thursday at different venues throughout the country.















