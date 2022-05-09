Video
Mahmudullah good T20 captain, says Papon

BCB wants Mushi to take decision about his future plan

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon is pleased with the leadership of Mahmudullah Riyad despite Bangladesh's poor statistics in T20i cricket. He condemned weakness in the format for recent failures.
"Muhmudullah is a very good T20 captain," Papon told journalists on Sunday after his meeting with Bangladesh coaching staff and Test captain Mominul Haque.
In recent days, Mahmudullah is going through a bad time as a performer and the BCB boss thinks that he'll overcome the situation. He said, "Captaincy is one thing and the performance is another. There's nothing wrong with his leadership. The problem is we are weaker in T20 format comparing to the ODIs."
It means the BCB has no mind of bring changes in T20i leadership before the forthcoming World Cup, which will be held in October-November this year.
The apex cricketing authorities of the country are keen to trace out a permanent remedy of the problem, which is bringing out specialist players for the format.
"We actually are in need of some new T20 players," Papon stated.
Another reason for searching fresh bloods is to ensure rest for senior players. "We have 16 matches before the World Cup including tri-nation series. A lot of matches, practice that mean continuous games," the BCB President rationalised.
"You can't expect senior players to play all Tests, T20i matches, ODIs and World Cup. It's definitely a pressure on them," he added.
Among the fantastic five, Mushfiqur Rahim is the regular face in all the formats. Mashrafe called his days off for Test and T20i cricket and although he didn't take retire from ODIs, but it's a matter of formal declaration now since the BCB is not considering him for national team. Mahmudullah said good bye to red-ball game while Tamim Iqbal had taken away himself from T20i for six months. Shakib Al Hasan every often tries to skip Test series.
Question came about BCB's stance about Mushfiq after his continuous failure in home and abroad across the formats. Papon, a lawmaker, sent the ball to Mushfiq's court.
"Mahmudullah Riyad opt away from Test cricket, Tamim Iqbal is not playing T20i. Mushfiqur Rahim is playing in all formats and I am sure he'll inform his decision that he is thinking about," he stated.
"We do expect that players will choice which format they like to play for the sake of the country and the team. If everyone wants to play T20 then our ODI team will be weaker," the BCB head explained.


