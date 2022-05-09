Batting for Rhinos

The authorities at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) of Assam are hoping more and more sixes are hit in the ongoing IPL matches.

One such six hit by India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in a match against Gujarat Titans on Friday touched the Tata car, parked outside the boundary line and this will help the one-horned Rhinos living in Assam forest.

"We have an agreement with the Tata Motors (which is the main sponsor of the IPL) and every sixer touching the car will earn Rs. 5 lacs for the conservation of one-horned Rhinos at our park", Jatindra Sarma, who is in Indian Forest Service (IFS) and a Chief Conservator of Forests and Filed Director, said.

"Tata Motors launched its Kaziranga Edition of SUVs taking inspiration from this crown jewel of India in February 2022. The Indian one horned Rhino which is the symbol of our park is also the mascot of these Tata SUVs".

"This initiative of donation is spreading curiosity and awareness of our world heritage site", Sarma added.

"Other than this initiative they are also running some engagement activities on the IPL platform, which is also in turn helping garner a lot of attention from the audience on our efforts here".

"The KNP counted 2613 Rhinos in March this year. In 2018, they were 2018 in numbers".

"We are glad and would like to welcome the team to our park, the Kaziranga", he signed off.

Rohit Sharma who is also an animal lover launched the "Rohit4Rhinos" campaign in September 2019. It was done in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet.














