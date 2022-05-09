Video
Bangladesh reach recurve men's, women's team event final

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif. photo: BAF

Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif. photo: BAF

It was a magnificent display by the archers as Bangladesh confirmed the spot of finals in both recurve men's and women's team event elimination round of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 now being held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.
On the second day (Sunday) of the tournament, Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif first reached semifinal beating host Iraq by 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.
In the first round of the semi-final between Bangladesh and Iran, the first set ended in a contesting by 4-4 sets draw. Later, each archer of the two teams (three archers) shot one arrow each and Bangladesh scored 29 and Iran scored 24.
Bangladesh advanced to the final by virtue of better scoring rate. Bangladesh will play the final against India in this event on Wednesday (May 11).
In the women's event, Bangladesh women's archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique and Beauty Roy set the final clash with India defeating Uzbekistan by 5-1 sets in the semifinal. The final of this event will also be held on Wednesday (May 11).
In the recurve mixed team event
elimination round, Bangladesh however lost to Kazakhstan by 3-5 sets in the
quarterfinal.     -BSS


