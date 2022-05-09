Lankans arrive in Bangladesh to play two WTC matches



Sri Lanka cricket team reached in Bangladesh.

The Lankans arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm (BST) and gave samples for Covid-19 test. Guest will not to stay in travelling quarantine this time and will be allowed to start practicing from today prior to get negative report of the Test.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Chamika Karunaratne however, were not reached in Dhaka yesterday as Dimuth is busy in County cricket while Chamika is playing IPL for KKR. Both the Karunaratne are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow.

Tourists will engage with the BCB XI on May 10 and 11 at BKSP before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram to play the first match of the series, which is scheduled to start on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on

May 23.











The Sri Lanka cricket team reached in Bangladesh yesterday (on Sunday) to play a two-match Test series against the hosts. The series is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship.The Lankans arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm (BST) and gave samples for Covid-19 test. Guest will not to stay in travelling quarantine this time and will be allowed to start practicing from today prior to get negative report of the Test.Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Chamika Karunaratne however, were not reached in Dhaka yesterday as Dimuth is busy in County cricket while Chamika is playing IPL for KKR. Both the Karunaratne are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow.Tourists will engage with the BCB XI on May 10 and 11 at BKSP before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram to play the first match of the series, which is scheduled to start on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka onMay 23.