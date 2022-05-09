Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Lankans arrive in Bangladesh to play two WTC matches

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Sri Lanka cricket team reached in Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka cricket team reached in Bangladesh.

The Sri Lanka cricket team reached in Bangladesh yesterday (on Sunday) to play a two-match Test series against the hosts. The series is a part of the 2021-2023 cycles ICC World Test Championship.
The Lankans arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:30pm (BST) and gave samples for Covid-19 test. Guest will not to stay in travelling quarantine this time and will be allowed to start practicing from today prior to get negative report of the Test.
Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Chamika Karunaratne however, were not reached in Dhaka yesterday as Dimuth is busy in County cricket while Chamika is playing IPL for KKR. Both the Karunaratne are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow.
Tourists will engage with the BCB XI on May 10 and 11 at BKSP before leaving Dhaka for Chattogram to play the first match of the series, which is scheduled to start on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on
May 23.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli beat Torino to consolidate third spot in Serie A
Tunisia's Jabeur hungry for more after historic Madrid title
Man Utd concede four in 'humiliating' defeat at Brighton
Alba strikes late as Barca secure top-four spot with Betis win
Liverpool's title hopes fade after Spurs stalemate
Tigers start practice today for SL Test in Ctg
Stokes marks England captaincy call with sixes record in rapid ton
Bangladesh players lack mindset to play ceaseless 10 days


Latest News
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Bangladesh delegation begins 4-day visit to Meghalaya
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft