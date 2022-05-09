Video
Mine e-waste, not the Earth: Scientists

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

The recycling of e-waste must urgently be ramped up because mining the Earth for precious metals to make new gadgets is unsustainable, scientists say.
One study estimated that the world's mountain of discarded electronics, in 2021 alone, weighed 57 million tonnes.
The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) says there now needs to be a global effort to mine that waste, rather than mining the Earth.
Global conflicts also pose a threat to supply chains for precious metals.
The RSC is running a campaign to draw attention to the unsustainability of continuing to mine all the precious elements used in consumer technology.
It points out that geopolitical unrest, including the war in Ukraine, has caused huge spikes in the price of materials like nickel, a key element in electric vehicle batteries.
This volatility in the market for elements is causing "chaos in supply chains" that enable the production of electronics. Combined with the surge in demand, this caused the price of lithium - another important component in battery technology - to increase by almost 500% between 2021 and 2022.
An employee works on the production line of lithium battery at a factory of Tianneng Battery Group in Changxing County, Zhejiang Province of China.
"Our tech consumption habits remain highly unsustainable and have left us at risk of exhausting the raw elements we need," said Prof Tom Welton, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry, adding that those habits were "continuing to exacerbate environmental damage".
Elements in smartphones that could run out in the next century-Gallium: Used in medical thermometers, LEDs, solar panels, telescopes and has possible anti-cancer properties, Arsenic: Used in fireworks, as a wood preserver, Silver: Used in mirrors, reactive lenses that darken in sunlight, antibacterial clothing and gloves for use with touch screens, Indium: Used in transistors, microchips, fire-sprinkler systems, as a coating for ball-bearings in Formula One cars and solar panels, Yttrium: Used in white LED lights, camera lenses and can be used to treat some cancers, Tantalum: Used in surgical implants, electrodes for neon lights, turbine blades, rocket nozzles and nose caps for supersonic aircraft, hearing aids and pacemakers.
All the while, the amount of e-waste generated is growing by about two million tonnes every year. Less than 20% is collected and recycled.     -BBC



