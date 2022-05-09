

Who is Alina Kabaeva, Putin's alleged girlfriend?

The sanctions imposed by the EU and others are designed to punish those closest to Mr Putin - the oligarchs, politicians and other officials said to have benefited from their proximity to the president.

Last month, the US and UK imposed sanctions on his daughters Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35. They are his children with ex-wife Lyudmila.

Until now, Ms Kabaeva has escaped, despite her reported status. She might have felt something was coming: an online petition in March demanded her expulsion from her residence in Switzerland.

Sources have confirmed to the BBC that she is on the latest list of individuals to be sanctioned by the EU. According to AFP, she will be targeted for her part in disseminating Kremlin propaganda and for being "closely associated" with the 69-year-old President Putin. The draft document does not name her as his partner, and the EU is yet to officially sign off on the proposal.

Russia's leader has always been intensely private. When asked about his private life, he has tended to brush off the question.

He has, though, explicitly denied a relationship with Ms Kabaeva.

In 2008, the Moskovsky Korrespondent newspaper reported that he was planning to divorce his wife Lyudmila and marry Ms Kabaeva. Both rejected the story. Soon after, the authorities shut the newspaper down. Mr Putin and Lyudmila would announce their split five years later.

At the time the Russian president was denying he was involved with Ms Kabaeva, she was transitioning from a successful sporting career to one in politics.

Her chosen discipline was rhythmic gymnastics, where competitors perform routines with the aid of equipment like ribbons and balls.

Ms Kabaeva, at her peak, has claims to have been the best in the world. She had a move named after her and was a leading performer in the team that dominated the sport. Russia won every Olympic gold medal available from 2000-2016.

Born in 1983, she started rhythmic gymnastics as a four-year-old. Her coach, Irina Viner, said: "I could not believe my eyes, when I first saw her. The girl has the rare combination of two qualities crucial in rhythmic gymnastics - flexibility and agility."

Ms Kabaeva would become known as "Russia's most flexible woman".

She made her international debut in 1996, and was a surprise winner at the 1998 European Championships.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, an uncharacteristic error with the hoop cost her dearly (she let it roll off the floor) and she could only manage bronze in the all-round event. Four years later, in Athens, she went better, taking home gold. -BBC



