Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Climate change behind cross species viral transmission risks: Research

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

The research, published in Nature used modelling to map how climate change could shift the geographic ranges of 3,100 mammal species and the viruses they carry by 2070.
It finds that climate change is increasingly driving new encounters for mammal species, raising the risk of novel disease spread. The world's "biodiversity hotspots" and densely populated parts of Asia and Africa are most likely to be affected. The findings suggest that climate change could "easily become the dominant [human] driver" of cross-species virus transmission by 2070, the authors said.
The research comes in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease passed from animals to human that has so far killed more than six million people across the world.
In their study, the scientists cautioned against interpreting our results as explanatory of the current pandemic, but add the "ecological transition" they have identified will "undoubtedly have a downstream impact on human health and pandemic risk".
Climate change is shifting where species live. As temperatures increase and rainfall changes, some species are being forced to seek out new areas with climate conditions they are able to tolerate.  In 2008, a scientific review of 40,000 species across the world found that around half are already on the move as a result of changing climate conditions. In general, species are seeking cooler temperatures by moving towards the Earth's poles. Land animals are moving towards polewards at an average rate of 10 miles per decade, whereas marine species are moving at a rate of 45 miles per decade, according to the review. As species migrate to new areas, they carry their viruses with them. The new study says there are "at least 10,000" viruses that have the capacity to infect humans, but "at present, the vast majority" of them "are circulating silently in wild mammals."
The research specifically examines how climate change could affect the likelihood of species coming into contact with each other for the first time as they move into new areas.
This is because new encounters between species are a key element for a "zoonotic spillover" - the passing of harmful pathogens from animals to human, explains study co-lead author Dr Colin Carlson, a global change biologist at Georgetown University in Washington DC.
"Species are going to show up in new combinations because of climate change and, when they do, that's an opportunity for them to share viruses with each other."
In addition to pathogen sharing, first encounters between species also provide a platform for viruses to evolve, he explains:
"The best analogy that exists is thinking about wildlife markets. One of the reasons that people are so concerned about spillover risk in markets is that, if you have a bunch of animals in poor health in close proximity, it's not just a chance for animals to contact human, it's also a chance for viruses either to evolve or to jump through a stepping stone host to get to human. We've seen this over and over again with coronaviruses."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change behind cross species viral transmission risks: Research
Govt employees announce grand rally on May 27 for pay commission, allowances
HOME COMMING
No witness can be cross-examined for 2nd time in ACC case: SC
Covid-19:   23 new cases, no death
DU celebrates Tagore’s 161st birth anniv
Woman, two daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held
Hasina calls for innovation of climate tolerant crops to ensure food security


Latest News
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Bangladesh delegation begins 4-day visit to Meghalaya
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft