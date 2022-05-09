Climate change behind cross species viral transmission risks: Research

The research, published in Nature used modelling to map how climate change could shift the geographic ranges of 3,100 mammal species and the viruses they carry by 2070.

It finds that climate change is increasingly driving new encounters for mammal species, raising the risk of novel disease spread. The world's "biodiversity hotspots" and densely populated parts of Asia and Africa are most likely to be affected. The findings suggest that climate change could "easily become the dominant [human] driver" of cross-species virus transmission by 2070, the authors said.

The research comes in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease passed from animals to human that has so far killed more than six million people across the world.

In their study, the scientists cautioned against interpreting our results as explanatory of the current pandemic, but add the "ecological transition" they have identified will "undoubtedly have a downstream impact on human health and pandemic risk".

Climate change is shifting where species live. As temperatures increase and rainfall changes, some species are being forced to seek out new areas with climate conditions they are able to tolerate. In 2008, a scientific review of 40,000 species across the world found that around half are already on the move as a result of changing climate conditions. In general, species are seeking cooler temperatures by moving towards the Earth's poles. Land animals are moving towards polewards at an average rate of 10 miles per decade, whereas marine species are moving at a rate of 45 miles per decade, according to the review. As species migrate to new areas, they carry their viruses with them. The new study says there are "at least 10,000" viruses that have the capacity to infect humans, but "at present, the vast majority" of them "are circulating silently in wild mammals."

The research specifically examines how climate change could affect the likelihood of species coming into contact with each other for the first time as they move into new areas.

This is because new encounters between species are a key element for a "zoonotic spillover" - the passing of harmful pathogens from animals to human, explains study co-lead author Dr Colin Carlson, a global change biologist at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

"Species are going to show up in new combinations because of climate change and, when they do, that's an opportunity for them to share viruses with each other."

In addition to pathogen sharing, first encounters between species also provide a platform for viruses to evolve, he explains:

"The best analogy that exists is thinking about wildlife markets. One of the reasons that people are so concerned about spillover risk in markets is that, if you have a bunch of animals in poor health in close proximity, it's not just a chance for animals to contact human, it's also a chance for viruses either to evolve or to jump through a stepping stone host to get to human. We've seen this over and over again with coronaviruses."