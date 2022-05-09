Video
Govt employees announce grand rally on May 27 for pay commission, allowances

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Government Employees Solidarity Council (BGESC), an organization of the employees under the grades of 11 to 20 and non-gazetted officials, has declared programme to hold a grand rally on May 27 this year at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka demanding formation of 'Ninth National Pay Commission' and 50 per cent dearness allowances against the backdrop of price hike of almost all commodities and other necessities essential for living.
The BGESC, well known as Bangladesh Sarkari Karmachari Sanghati Parishad, on Sunday gave the announcement of the fresh programme to realize their nine-point demand through a press release signed by its Joint Secretary General Abul Hasem Shanti.
The release said that the decision of holding the grand rally at Dhaka was taken at its Special Council held on April 27 this year in Postal Building in Dhaka. BGESC President Nizamul Islam Bhuiyan Milon chaired the meeting while its Secretary General Helal Uddin moderated.
In the meeting, BGESC President Milon claimed a section of government employees have been trying to organize another 'Janatar Mancha' like 1996 to oust the government with the support of country's anti-liberation forces. The government should remain alert about those and implement the nine point demands of BGESC to lessen sufferings of the employees created for price hike.
Former BTV Director General M. Hamid, BGESC leaders Wares Ali, Khalilur Rahman Bhuiyan, Anwar Hossain, Lutfar Rahman, Saiful Islam Chowdhury, Yunus Ali Patwary, Musa Ahmed and MA Awal also spoke the programme.


