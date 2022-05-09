No witness can be cross-examined for 2nd time in ACC case: SC

In the full text of a verdict, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court said no witness could be cross-examined for the second time in the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) case.

The apex court released the full text of its verdict on Sunday after putting signatures by three concerned judges of the Appellate Division---Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice Krishna Debnath.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, counsel for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) told journalists that the commission filed a criminal petition for leave to appeal against the High Court Division order that disposed an application filed by BNP standing committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain with a direction to the trial court to issue summons to the prosecution witness for cross-examination and also directed to complete recording of the evidence of the recalling witness (P.W.8) within 1(one) month from the date of receipt of the order.

But, the ACC filed an appeal with the apex court against the High Court order. After hearing on the petition, the apex court earlier set aside the HC verdict in a verbal order. The apex court on Sunday released the full text of its verdict, he added.

In its verdict, the apex court said that as per section 8 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 (Act No XL OF 1958) there is a statutory proscription on trial afresh.

"A Special Judge, unless he otherwise decides, shall not be bound to recall or rehear any witness, whose evidence has already been recorded, or to re-open proceedings already held, but may act on the evidence already produced or recorded and continue the trial from the stage which the case has reached," according to the verdict.

The verdict also read, "This Division earlier decided the same in the self same issue in the case of Begum Khaleda Zia VS. State and others reported in 71 DLR(AD)(2019)9. So, we place the reliance on the abovementioned case."

Accordingly, we find that the impugned judgment and order of the High Court Division do call for intervention. Hence, the Criminal Petition for Leave to Appeal is disposed of. The impugned judgment and order of the High Court Division is set aside, however, without any order as to cost, the verdict said.











