Covid-19:   23 new cases, no death

Bangladesh reported 23 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,799.

With no new Covid death reported during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.41 per cent from Saturday's 0.38 per cent as 5.599 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Saturday, the number of cases was lower as 10 new cases were reported. -UNB













