Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 May, 2022, 6:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid-19:   23 new cases, no death

Published : Monday, 9 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

Bangladesh reported 23 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,799.
 With no new Covid death reported during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.41 per cent from Saturday's 0.38 per cent as 5.599 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Saturday, the number of cases was lower as 10 new cases were reported.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change behind cross species viral transmission risks: Research
Govt employees announce grand rally on May 27 for pay commission, allowances
HOME COMMING
No witness can be cross-examined for 2nd time in ACC case: SC
Covid-19:   23 new cases, no death
DU celebrates Tagore’s 161st birth anniv
Woman, two daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held
Hasina calls for innovation of climate tolerant crops to ensure food security


Latest News
8 get life term for killing shopkeeper in Kurigram
Three held with Yaba pills in Faridpur
Bangladesh sees zero Covid death for 19th straight day
Garment worker killed in Mymensingh road mishap
Protests in New Delhi halt demolition in Muslim neighborhood
‘Asani’ moves west-northwestwards
Drug peddler held in Mymensingh
Youth killed in Munshiganj road accident
Media fraternity pays last tributes to KG Mustofa
Bangladesh delegation begins 4-day visit to Meghalaya
Most Read News
Due diligence for aligning trade amid rapid changes
South Korea's new president set to get tough on North
Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Man held for slaughtering wife, 2 daughters in Manikganj
AL wants election with participation of all parties: Hasan
Nepali climber scales Mt Everest for record 26th time
Child rights in Bangladesh
Road crashes kill 543 in April: RSF
Journalist KG Mostafa passes away
UK to provide 1.3bn military support to Ukraine
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft