Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay

As the low formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked 'Low' first and then into a depression and lies over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, the country's river ports have been asked hoist cautionary signal number 'One' as precautionary measures.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has given the forecast on Saturday.

According to the forecast of the Met Office, the depression which is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm as 'Asani' is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction.

It forecast that rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes

and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

At the same time, mild heat wave which is sweeping over the regions of Rangamati, Sayedpur, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira and Jashore region may continue and spread over the area. Due to the impact of the depression, the temperature of day and night may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office further said.

Due to the impact of monsoon, rainfall was recorded at some places across the country on Saturday.

According to the Met Office data, rainfall was recorded 48mm in Patuakhali, 42mm at Tentulia, 16mm in Cumilla, 9mm each at Tangail and Tarash of Sirajganj, 3mm in Dhaka, 2mm in Bogura and one mm in Mymensingh area.

The Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Department also forecast warning till 1am of Sunday for the country's inland river ports that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary west or north-westerly gusty or squally wind with speed at 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.

The river ports of the area have been asked hoist cautionary signal number 'One'.