Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Staff Correspondent

As the low formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining area moved northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked 'Low' first and then into a depression and lies over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, the country's river ports have been asked hoist cautionary signal number 'One' as precautionary measures.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has given the forecast on Saturday.
According to the forecast of the Met Office, the depression which is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm as 'Asani' is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction.
It forecast that rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes
and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
At the same time, mild heat wave which is sweeping over the regions of Rangamati, Sayedpur, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira and Jashore region may continue and spread over the area. Due to the impact of the depression, the temperature of day and night may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office further said.
Due to the impact of monsoon, rainfall was recorded at some places across the country on Saturday.
According to the Met Office data, rainfall was recorded 48mm in Patuakhali, 42mm at Tentulia, 16mm in Cumilla, 9mm each at Tangail and Tarash of Sirajganj, 3mm in Dhaka, 2mm in Bogura and one mm in Mymensingh area.
The Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Department also forecast warning till 1am of Sunday for the country's inland river ports that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary west or north-westerly gusty or squally wind with speed at 45-60 kph is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.
The river ports of the area have been asked hoist cautionary signal number 'One'.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay
WFP calls for re-opening of Ukraine port
A hospital’s way of extortion in city
People on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
Tagore's 161st birth anniv today
Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals
No relation with 3 ticketless travellers, says Nurul
Accidents galore as growing number of vehicles on roads


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft