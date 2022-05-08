Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

WFP calls for re-opening of Ukraine port

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

ROME, May 7: The World Food Programme on Friday called for the reopening of ports in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine so that food produced there can move freely to the rest of the world.
"Right now, Ukraine's grain silos are full. At the
same time, 44 million people around the world are marching towards starvation. We have to open up these ports so that food can move in and out of Ukraine," WFP chief David Beasley said in a statement.  
"The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people globally depend on these supplies," he said.
"I urge all parties involved to allow this food to get out of Ukraine to where it's desperately needed so we can avert the looming threat of famine," he said.
With ports blocked because of the war, millions of tons of grain are stored in silos in Odessa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
If the ports are not reopened, Ukrainian farmers will have no place to store the next summer harvest, according to the WFP, leading to a major food waste.  
Some 276 million people worldwide were already facing acute hunger at the start of 2022 and that number is expected to rise by 47 million if the conflict in Ukraine continues, with the highest increases recorded in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WFP.
Before the war, most of Ukraine's food was exported through the country's seven Black Sea ports, the Rome-based agency said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay
WFP calls for re-opening of Ukraine port
A hospital’s way of extortion in city
People on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
Tagore's 161st birth anniv today
Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals
No relation with 3 ticketless travellers, says Nurul
Accidents galore as growing number of vehicles on roads


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft