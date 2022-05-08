A hospital’s way of extortion in city

"Your patient will live only an hour. If you do not take this patient to a private hospital quickly, the patient will die on the way." This is how the ambulance drivers frighten the relatives of the patient. They are mainly employed as brokers of Shin Shin Japan Hospital. Such allegations are against the hospital located in Sector 11 of Uttara in the capital.

Relatives of the patient said that these complaints are their daily routine. There are allegations against the hospital that they keep patients in the ICU even after the death of the patient to get money.

It is learned that a patient named Abdul Latif, a garment worker, was admitted to Shin Shin Jagan Hospital from

Kaliganj in Gazipur district on April 13. He was admitted there with a head injury in a road accident.

Nazma Begum, the mother of the patient, described how they came to the hospital without going to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

She said, "We started to go to DMCH but after arriving at Tongi, the ambulance driver said that the patient's condition would worsen in an hour and must be taken to private hospital immediately. After that, he was admitted to the hospital saying that he would get good treatment at low cost."

Nazma Begum said that they paid tk four lakh for the treatment was all collected from people. Parul, victim's wife, said, "After seeing the bill, we wanted to take the patient home after seven days. Then the hospital authorities demanded another Tk five lakh."

She alleged that her husband was handcuffed and beaten because they could not pay them.

When the matter came to reporters' notice, they went to the spot and saw Samsul, Sub-Inspecter of Uttara West Police Station and Sharif, General Manager (GM) of Hospital and an unidentified person holding a walkie-talkie, were trying to collect money from the victim's relatives.

SI Samsul arrested one of the relatives of the victim and tried to pick up him on police van for conveying the matter to journalists.

Later, the police released him in the face of interrogation by journalists. At that moment, the man without a walkie-talkie, who was at the scene, attacked the reporters. The hospital's GM Shariful Islam then introduced himself as a member of the Jatiya Party's central committee and the unidentified man as the APS of the Jatiya Party chairman. But he did not want to say the name.

During the time, the unidentified man escaped the hospital. Then the victim was released immediately.

Not only this incident, the relatives of many more patients alleged against the hospital.

Babu, the Director of Shin shin Japan Hospital could not be reached despite repeated phone calls were made.

However, Morshed Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Police Uttara Zone, confirmed the incident.









