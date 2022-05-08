Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tagore's 161st birth anniv today

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

Tagore's 161st birth anniv today

Tagore's 161st birth anniv today

The 161st birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore will be observed in the country on Sunday after two years of muted celebrations for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tagore was a poet, visual artist, playwright, novelist, as well as a composer whose works reshaped Bangla literature and music in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Born on May 7, 1861 at Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata, he was the youngest of 13 surviving children of Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.
He became Asia's first Nobel laureate after winning the Nobel Prize in
literature for Gitanjali in 1913.
Two of his songs are now the national anthems of Bangladesh and India.
Tagore wrote novels, short stories, songs, dance-dramas, and essays on political and personal topics. Gitanjali, Gora, and Ghare-Baire, Chokher Bali are among his best-known works.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.
President Hamid wished overall success of all the ceremonies planned to observe the birth anniversary saying, "May the call of 25th Baishakh to the evergreen touch every Bengali's heart."
"I believe that the philosophy of the 'Biswa Kabi,s'  life and his creations will forever inspire the Bengalis in building a non-communal Bangladesh free from exploitation and deprivation," said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message.
Bangladesh Television and different private television channels and Bangladesh Betar will air special programmes highlighting the life and works of Rabindranath.
Like every year, different cultural organisations have chalked out events to celebrate the occasion with rich tributes to Tagore through performances and lecture on his life and works.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay
WFP calls for re-opening of Ukraine port
A hospital’s way of extortion in city
People on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
Tagore's 161st birth anniv today
Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals
No relation with 3 ticketless travellers, says Nurul
Accidents galore as growing number of vehicles on roads


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft