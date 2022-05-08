Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals

People are in dire straits on the navigable roads due to shortage of ferries on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Saturday. After waiting for several hours, many people fell ill due to the heat wave at the Ferry Terminals.

Excessive pressure of vehicles at Daulatdia Ferry Terminal in Rajbari created 12-kilometre long tailback traffic. On the other hand, due to the shortage of ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route, the misery reached its peak. Some passengers have been waiting since Friday night to cross the river.

The 12-kilometer tailback, of vehicles at Daulatdia Terminal stretching from Zero Point to the Jaminder Bridge area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway. After leaving from Banglabazar Ghat for Shimulia a Ferry came back to Banglabazar Ghat about two hours later.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) manager Prafulla Chouhan said, "With our full capacity we are operating 21 ferries on the route. We are trying our best to

provide optimum level of services."

Around 12:00am, about 2,000 vehicles were waiting to board on ferries. The heat wave and the long waiting time have worsened the situation for the passengers, drivers and staffs.

Abdul Malek, a passenger on the Shohag Paribhan coach service, from Satkhira said, "I have been stuck here since 12:00am last night. Female members of my family are mostly suffering from lack of appetite and absence of toilet."

Rashida Begum, another passenger in the same coach said, "We are waiting from last night. Since then I have taken only two slice of bread and I cannot sleep at all as my baby was having trouble to sleep because of the excessive heat."

Mobarak Hossain, a driver for the Lalon Coach Service, said he had been stuck with a bus full of passengers from Satkhira for the last 10 hours. "I don't have words to describe the suffering," he added.

On duty Traffic Sergeant Shahid, identified by his name tag, admitted that there is an immense rush of vehicles at the terminal.

He, however, said traffic police are working in coordination with BIWTC authorities to ease the situation as soon as possible.

Usually, 19 ferryboats operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia water route but BIWTC had added two more ferryboats to ease sufferings during Eid.

Due to the shortage of ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route, the misery reached its pick.

A flat ferry was added to the route at around 3:00pm on Saturday, BIWTC's Banglabazar Terminal sources said. Earlier, there were five ferries plying the route. Another new ferry has been added due to heavy traffic.

It was seen on the spot at Banglabazar Terminbal on Saturday that, thousands of people were coming back to the capital to join the workplaces after the Eid holidays.

Md Saiful Islam, the driver of a car, said, "I am waiting form 12:30am last night, I haven't been able to get on the ferry yet. This misery was created due to lack of ferries."

Thousands of motorcycles are waiting at Banglabazar 4-No Ferry Terminal. Kunjalta Ferry is dedicated to cross only with the motorcycles. Numerous motorbike riders have been waiting at the terminal for three to four hours.

BIWTC Banglabazar Ferry Manager Salahuddin Ahmed said, "A total of 6 ferries are running on this route. 4 more ferries are also running at Majhirkandi terminal."













