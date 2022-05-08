Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 May, 2022, 8:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286
Staff Correspondent 

People are in dire straits on the navigable roads due to shortage of ferries on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Saturday. After waiting for several hours, many people fell ill due to the heat wave at the Ferry Terminals.
Excessive pressure of vehicles at Daulatdia Ferry Terminal in Rajbari created 12-kilometre long tailback traffic. On the other hand, due to the shortage of ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route, the misery reached its peak. Some passengers have been waiting since Friday night to cross the river.
The 12-kilometer tailback, of vehicles at Daulatdia Terminal stretching from Zero Point to the Jaminder Bridge area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway. After leaving from Banglabazar Ghat for Shimulia a Ferry came back to Banglabazar Ghat about two hours later.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) manager Prafulla Chouhan said, "With our full capacity we are operating 21 ferries on the route. We are trying our best to
provide optimum level of services."
Around 12:00am, about 2,000 vehicles were waiting to board on ferries. The heat wave and the long waiting time have worsened the situation for the passengers, drivers and staffs.   
Abdul Malek, a passenger on the Shohag Paribhan coach service, from Satkhira said, "I have been stuck here since 12:00am last night. Female members of my family are mostly suffering from lack of appetite and absence of toilet."
Rashida Begum, another passenger in the same coach said, "We are waiting from last night. Since then I have taken only two slice of bread and I cannot sleep at all as my baby was having trouble to sleep because of the excessive heat."
Mobarak Hossain, a driver for the Lalon Coach Service, said he had been stuck with a bus full of passengers from Satkhira for the last 10 hours. "I don't have words to describe the suffering," he added.
On duty Traffic Sergeant Shahid, identified by his name tag, admitted that there is an immense rush of vehicles at the terminal.
He, however, said traffic police are working in coordination with BIWTC authorities to ease the situation as soon as possible.
Usually, 19 ferryboats operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia water route but BIWTC had added two more ferryboats to ease sufferings during Eid.
Due to the shortage of ferries on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route, the misery reached its pick.
A flat ferry was added to the route at around 3:00pm on Saturday, BIWTC's Banglabazar Terminal sources said. Earlier, there were five ferries plying the route. Another new ferry has been added due to heavy traffic.
It was seen on the spot at Banglabazar Terminbal on Saturday that, thousands of people were coming back to the capital to join the workplaces after the Eid holidays.
Md Saiful Islam, the driver of a car, said, "I am waiting form 12:30am last night, I haven't been able to get on the ferry yet. This misery was created due to lack of ferries."
Thousands of motorcycles are waiting at Banglabazar 4-No Ferry Terminal. Kunjalta Ferry is dedicated to cross only with the motorcycles. Numerous motorbike riders have been waiting at the terminal for three to four hours.
BIWTC Banglabazar Ferry Manager Salahuddin Ahmed said, "A total of 6 ferries are running on this route. 4 more ferries are also running at Majhirkandi terminal."








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Signal No 1 as storm brews over Bay
WFP calls for re-opening of Ukraine port
A hospital’s way of extortion in city
People on their way back to Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
Tagore's 161st birth anniv today
Travellers' woes mount at ferry terminals
No relation with 3 ticketless travellers, says Nurul
Accidents galore as growing number of vehicles on roads


Latest News
US wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan: Imran Khan
BNP forms committee to probe New Market violence
Social Welfare minister shifted to Dhaka for treatment
Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols, inscriptions hidden in rooms?
Worker electrocuted while cleaning water tank
USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman in Bangladesh
Youth electrocuted in Narayanganj
Murder of college girl after rape in Joypurhat: 2 arrested
Tigers start practice Monday for SL Test in Ctg
Ex lawmaker Shah Zikrul passes away
Most Read News
North Korea in new missile launch, say neighbours
US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks
Elon Musk, Twitter sued to stop buyout
Sri Lanka lawyers urge backtrack on state of emergency
Cyclone Asani likely to form over Bay: Landfall, other things to know
Russia must withdraw to pre-invasion position for a deal: Zelensky
Explosion at Havana luxury hotel kills 22, injures dozens
Afghanistan's Taliban order women to wear burqa in public
Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
Two buses collision leave 6 dead in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft