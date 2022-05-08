No relation with 3 ticketless travellers, says Nurul

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan rejected his relationship with the three passengers and his involvement with suspension of Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam of Bangladesh Railway (BR) for fining the three passengers who were travelling ticketless by Ishwardy Express train.

"I have no relations with them. Someone may have tried to take advantage by using my name for travelling without tickets," he said on Saturday in

response to a query following the TTE's suspension.

While talking to reporters, Sujan said, "I have heard about the incident on Saturday morning. I have been informed that departmental actions have been taken against a TTE for misbehaving with passengers. I have nothing to do with this incident."

"We are getting complains of misbehaving with the passengers against the TTEs. But, we cannot take actions due to lack of manpower. Some steps should be taken to recover the image of the railway."

He also claimed that he had nothing to do with the suspension order as he doesn't interfere with the day to day administrative activities of the BR.

He, however, supported the actions taken against the TTE stating that no railway official has the right to treat citizens poorly. Departmental actions will be taken if he is found guilty.

"But, if he's found innocent in the probe, he will be rewarded," the minister claimed.

The TTE was suspended on Thursday for fining 'relatives' of railways minister for ticketless traveling.

On Thursday, TTE Shafiqul Islam who was working in Ishwardi (West Zone-BR) was suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers.

Railway officials claimed that the TTE misbehaved with three specific passengers - who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) of Railway's Pakshi division Nasir Uddin confirmed that the suspension order, conveyed over the phone, was implemented on Friday evening and he was asked to face an investigation team for replying the allegations rose against the TTE.

Refusing the allegations, TTE Shafiqul claimed that he was suspended for fining relatives of the Minister.

Shafiqul said, "I did not misbehave with them. The passengers claimed to be the relatives of our Minister."

"Out of respect and following discussions with the seniors, they were shifted to a non-AC berth from the AC berth they were travelling without any ticket," he said, adding that they had paid Tk 1,050 for tickets and fine for ticketless travelling.

According to officials, the three passengers boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on Thursday and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets. At one point, on duty TTE Shafiqul asked for their tickets.

Instead of showing tickets, they introduced themselves as the minister's relatives.

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach. The passengers had to pay Tk1,050 for their tickets and fine in total.

Later, the passengers filed a complaint against the TTE in Dhaka.

Nasir said that he was informed that a TTE misbehaved with three passengers.

"Shafiqul was suspended after I was informed about the matter. One show-cause notice was issued against him. Also, a three-member probe body was formed to investigate the matter," he said, adding that Shafiqul was instructed to clarify his position to the probe body on Sunday.

Nasir said, "Further action will be taken after receiving their report. The suspension may get revoked if Shafiqul is able to provide satisfactory answers."











