Accidents galore as growing number of vehicles on roads

A steady rise in the number of accidents has been observed with the rapid increase of vehicles, mostly cars, in the congested roads in the cities of the country.

As many as 543 people, including 81 children, were killed and 612 others injured in 427 road accidents in April, Road Safety Foundation said in its latest report released on Saturday.

The non-governmental organisation said 206 lives were lost in 189 motorcycle

accidents, which is 37.93 per cent of the total deaths. Also, 116 pedestrians and 87 drivers and their assistants were killed in March.

On the other hand, accidents on waterways claimed at least eight lives while 23 were killed and five injured in train accidents across the country last month.

Road Safety Foundation based its findings on the reports of seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.











