11 killed, 40 injured in separate accidents



An injured man being wheeled into the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Saturday. There has been a sudden spurt of road accidents in the country in the recent days. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 11 people were killed and 40 others injured in road and train accidents in the country on Saturday.In Dhaka a joyride turned tragic for a 35-year-old woman and her brother in Shahbag on Saturday as the bike they were riding crashed into a traffic island, leaving the woman dead on the spot.The deceased was identified as Urmi Jahan Nishi, wife of Lalon Ahmed, of Laksam in Cumilla. Her brother, Mostafa, also sustained injuries in theaccident.According to the deceased's elder brother Bappi, Mostafa lost control of the speeding bike and hit the traffic island in front of Hotel Intercontinental.Urmi fell off the bike and sustained serious head injuries. She was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared her dead at 1:50am.In another incident, at least two people were killed and several others injured when a human hauler, locally known as Leguna, collided head-on with a truck on the Rayerbazar Embankment Road in the city on Saturday.Confirming the incident, Mohammadpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Liton Majumder said the injured were taken to the nearby ZH Sikder Medical College Hospital. Of the injured, some are in critical condition, the police official said.Quoting witnesses, the Sub-Inspector said the truck carrying bricks collided head-on with thehuman hauler, coming from the opposite direction around 9:30am.Our Natore Correspondent adds at least seven people were killed and 30 others injured when two passenger buses collided head-on at Mahishbhanga area on Borpara-Hatikumrul Highway of the district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Md Mashiur Rahman, 27, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah Govt College in Natore, Kawsar Ahmed, 20, son of Shahjahan Ali of Paikerdol village in Natore Sadar upazila and his younger sister Sadia Khatun, 15, Abdul Jalil, 25, son of Vanu Pramanik of the same area, Alamgir Hossain, 48, Mohna Akhter, 23, wife of Ruhul Amin of Walia village in Lalpur upazila of the district and Md Mizanur Rahman of Magura district. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station Moshiur Rahman, said a Rajshahi-bound bus of National Paribahan and a Siam Paribahan bus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on in front of Gazi Auto Rice Mills in Mahishbhanga area on Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway around 11:00am, leaving seven people dead on the spot and 30 other passengers of the two buses were injured.The injured persons were admitted to different hospitals in the area. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shamim Ahmed and Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha visited the spot. The district administration has allocated Tk 25,000 to each family of the deceased.Our Habiganj Correspondent reports an unidentified woman was killed after being run over by a train at Shayestaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday morning.Locals said a woman was crushed under the wheels of a Sylhet-bound train 'Surma Express' at Lenjapara area around 5:00am.Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy. Shayestaganj Police Station In-Charge Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.