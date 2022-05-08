Maddening upswing of edible oil price, scarcity spin consumers’ heads

Though the government hiked the price of edible oil by Tk 38 to Tk 44 per litre there was hardly any supply increase as most of the manufacturing companies haven't yet started delivering edible oil to the local markets.

At the same time, the prices of daily commodities, which were rising since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, have been rising unprecedentedly in the market. Most of the commodities were sold at higher price in the market on Saturday.

The prices of almost all commodities were rising across the world after the beginning of the war. In this context, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) expressed its concern about the global food price record and the complex market situation and food security.

Due to the impact of the ongoing war, prices of wheat, edible oil and fuel oil are continuously rising in the local market. The price of bottled soybean oil has increased to Tk 198 per liter in the local market.

Wholesalers of edible oil are expecting the price to rise from Tk 250 to Tk 300. However, traders want local initiatives along with business initiatives to overcome the crisis of daily commodities as well as urging stakeholders to increase market surveillance to prevent artificial crisis and manipulation.

FBCCI President Jasim Uddin said due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the prices of some essential commodities including edible oil, fuel oil and

wheat are rising worldwide.

Just as many countries in the developed world imported wheat and oil from Russia and Ukraine, so too did many developing countries depend on them. Now import trade with Russia and Ukraine is virtually closed due to the war, which has affected the world market.

Asked what could be the solution to the crisis, the top business leader said, "We need to import the necessary consumer goods from new countries." Sources said that soybean oil suddenly disappeared from the retail market before Eid-ul-Fitr. Due to the inability to adjust prices in line with the world market, such incidents have taken place in the country with edible oil. After a month and a half, the price of edible oil was adjusted with the world market last Thursday. As a result, the price of bottled and loose soybean oil has to be increased from Tk 38 to Tk 44 per liter.

According to the new price, open soybean oil is Tk 180 per liter, which was Tk 140 for so long. Bottled soybean oil has been increased from Tk 160 per liter to Tk 198. The price of a 5 liter bottle will be Tk 985. In order to keep the price of edible oil at a tolerable level, the government has withdrawn value added tax (VAT) at the stage of production and supply, and also reduced the tax on imports.

In this context, Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association President Haji Golam Mawla said the price of soybean oil in Bangladesh has just reached Tk 198 per liter. But two months ago in neighbouring India, soybean oil started selling at Tk 200 per liter (here Tk 225). On the contrary, prices have risen late in Bangladesh. If the current situation continues, the price of soybean oil may be Tk 250 to Tk 300 per liter in future.

The leader of this edible oil business further said with the increase in the price of edible oil in the world market, the cost of transportation of goods has also increased a lot. The ship fare used to be Tk 1,000 for importing goods, now it is Tk 5,000 to import the goods. Even if VAT is withdrawn in such a situation, the price will not go down. If the price increases in the world market, it will also increase in the country. It must be accepted. Insulting traders will not solve the problem. Different countries have stockpiled oil during Corona. Bangladesh needed to prepare for this crisis earlier.

Former general secretary of the Bangladesh Economic Association, an organization of economists. Jamal Uddin Ahmed said, "If the price of goods in the world market goes up for any reason including war, we as importers have nothing to do." But we have to keep an eye on it so that no one can create an artificial crisis. Market surveillance needs to be stepped up to prevent manipulation. In this case, the Ministry of Commerce, the Competition Commission and the Consumer Affairs Department should be activated. Banks need to be vigilant when opening LCs or debentures. The pricing process of imported goods should be made transparent and accurate.

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh has imported 16 lakh 17 thousand tonnes of edible oil from the world market in 2021 due to industrial facilities. The value of this oil imported through Chittagong port is Tk 16,298 crore. Palm and soybean oil, on the other hand, are imported in refined and unrefined form. Soybean oil imported in crude form is marketed after refining locally. However, the use and import of the country's market is mainly refined palm oil.

According to the data, the highest tariff in 2021 was 12 lakh 16 thousand tonnes of refined palm oil. This is followed by crude soybean 6 lakh 3 thousand tonnes. Traders in Malaysia and Indonesia depend on imported palm oil. However, soybeans are coming from Brazil and Argentina.

Bangladesh imports 2.2 to 2.6 million tonnes of edible oil a year, including 0.7 to 0.8 million tonnes of soybean oil and 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes of palm oil.

Meanwhile, prices of other essential commodities are also on the rise in the city markets.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that after Eid-ul-Fitr onion prices were slightly higher in the capital market last week. But that has changed this week. Onions are being sold at Tk 30 per kg in the market.

Eggplant is being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, okra (ladies finger) Tk 40 per kg. The price of cauliflower and cabbage has gone up a bit since the end of the season, each selling at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per piece. Barbati (long beans) is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80, carrots at Tk 50 to Tk 60, tomatoes at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg. The price of broiler chicken has gone up in the market. So far broilers have been sold at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg but now they are being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.

