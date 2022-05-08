

PM rejects detractors' claim of assuming power thru back door

She said, "Awami League is a party of the soil and people. Awami League came to power through voting."

She said this while addressing a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, on Saturday afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina said Ziaur Rahman started a culture of farce and vote rigging in the elections. Awami League was never been behind in the polls. The percentage was higher. The Awami League was kept behind in the polls by various conspiracies. We have advanced in the midst of various conspiracies.

The Prime Minister said a quarter wants to overthrow the Awami League government. What is our crime? Where did we fail?

She said, "Zia, Ershad, Khaleda, Tarique all killed people. They burned living people. Power was in the cantonment during Zia, Ershad, Khaleda regimes. They introduced Pakistani style military dictatorship."

The head of government said, we will not follow the losers. We will develop the country on our own way and we will walk keeping our heads high in the world.

While talking about the BNP leadership, AL President said, where is the BNP leadership? Both are convicted. Now some rightists, leftists and extreme leftists have joined hands with them.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Some of them are looking towards foreign forces. They are waiting when the signal will come. These quarters are always defaming the country abroad. As if, they will be put in power from abroad. Today's Bangladesh is not like that."

The Prime Minister thanked the Road Transport and Bridges

Minister for easing people to go home safely and for returning this Eid.

Referring to the celebration of Eid in the village as positive, the Prime Minister said, "People are celebrating Eid in the village. This increases the money supply in the village. It has decreased in many countries of the world. The transportation system of the village is getting better. We are developing from the grassroots and strengthening the village economy."

Noting that not a single person will remain landless, the Prime Minister said, "We want not a single person to remain landless in Bangladesh. I have given 33 thousand houses before Eid. I will give another 34 thousand in July. The rest will be 45 thousand. Even so, there will be no landless people in the country. We want not a single person to be landless in Bangladesh. We are working that way."

Thanking the people of the country for keeping the party in state power for three times in a row, the Prime Minister said, "Thanks to the people for repeatedly voting for us. They have kept us in power three times in a row. There has been a lot of development. The standard of living has increased. We want the democratic trend to continue."

Regarding the party conference, Sheikh Hasina said, "We hold regular conferences. The time is near. We hve done some work before that. We have implemented many of our manifesto promises. The trend of development needs to be continued. The organization needs to be strengthened. People should be reminded of their (BNP-Jamaat) evil deeds."

Awami League central executive committee members were present at the time.

Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting the party leaders greeted the Prime Minister and the party President Sheikh Hasina with flowers. The meeting began at 5:30pm and Sheikh Hasina was in the chair.

Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu told Daily Observer that at the beginning of the meeting, the central leaders greeted the Prime Minister with flowers on her 'Homecoming Day'.

After the state of emergency was declared in 2007, AL President Sheikh Hasina went abroad for treatment. She then returned to the country on May 7 of that year, ignoring the obstacles of the army-controlled caretaker government.











Prime Minister and ruling Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said she and her party never came to power through the back door.She said, "Awami League is a party of the soil and people. Awami League came to power through voting."She said this while addressing a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, on Saturday afternoon.Sheikh Hasina said Ziaur Rahman started a culture of farce and vote rigging in the elections. Awami League was never been behind in the polls. The percentage was higher. The Awami League was kept behind in the polls by various conspiracies. We have advanced in the midst of various conspiracies.The Prime Minister said a quarter wants to overthrow the Awami League government. What is our crime? Where did we fail?She said, "Zia, Ershad, Khaleda, Tarique all killed people. They burned living people. Power was in the cantonment during Zia, Ershad, Khaleda regimes. They introduced Pakistani style military dictatorship."The head of government said, we will not follow the losers. We will develop the country on our own way and we will walk keeping our heads high in the world.While talking about the BNP leadership, AL President said, where is the BNP leadership? Both are convicted. Now some rightists, leftists and extreme leftists have joined hands with them.Sheikh Hasina said, "Some of them are looking towards foreign forces. They are waiting when the signal will come. These quarters are always defaming the country abroad. As if, they will be put in power from abroad. Today's Bangladesh is not like that."The Prime Minister thanked the Road Transport and BridgesMinister for easing people to go home safely and for returning this Eid.Referring to the celebration of Eid in the village as positive, the Prime Minister said, "People are celebrating Eid in the village. This increases the money supply in the village. It has decreased in many countries of the world. The transportation system of the village is getting better. We are developing from the grassroots and strengthening the village economy."Noting that not a single person will remain landless, the Prime Minister said, "We want not a single person to remain landless in Bangladesh. I have given 33 thousand houses before Eid. I will give another 34 thousand in July. The rest will be 45 thousand. Even so, there will be no landless people in the country. We want not a single person to be landless in Bangladesh. We are working that way."Thanking the people of the country for keeping the party in state power for three times in a row, the Prime Minister said, "Thanks to the people for repeatedly voting for us. They have kept us in power three times in a row. There has been a lot of development. The standard of living has increased. We want the democratic trend to continue."Regarding the party conference, Sheikh Hasina said, "We hold regular conferences. The time is near. We hve done some work before that. We have implemented many of our manifesto promises. The trend of development needs to be continued. The organization needs to be strengthened. People should be reminded of their (BNP-Jamaat) evil deeds."Awami League central executive committee members were present at the time.Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting the party leaders greeted the Prime Minister and the party President Sheikh Hasina with flowers. The meeting began at 5:30pm and Sheikh Hasina was in the chair.Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Ashraf Siddiquee Bitu told Daily Observer that at the beginning of the meeting, the central leaders greeted the Prime Minister with flowers on her 'Homecoming Day'.After the state of emergency was declared in 2007, AL President Sheikh Hasina went abroad for treatment. She then returned to the country on May 7 of that year, ignoring the obstacles of the army-controlled caretaker government.