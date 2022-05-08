

SIBL arranges Eid Reunion at Head office

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, along with executives and officials of Head Office also attended the gala event. Besides the greetings of the top management, the festivity of Eid was further enhanced with the lively presentation of poems, jokes, emotionally charged speeches by Head Office Officials in the first ever celebration of this kind. SIBL arranged an Eid Reunion on the first working day after Eid ul Fitr at its Head Office. Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank and Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, were present at the ceremony, says a press release.