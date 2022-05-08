Video
Banking Event

Mercantile Bank inks deal with Nazihar Tech Ltd

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd has entered into an agreement with Nazihar Tech Ltd (NTech) to provide customers with fast, secure online and technology-based advanced core banking services. Through this agreement, Mercantile Bank Limited will get the benefit of managing the service of existing core banking solution Temenos T24 software, says a press release.
The agreement was signed at the bank's head office on Thursday (28 April, 2022). In the presence of Mercantile Bank Limited Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank and Mr. Zillur Rahman, Managing Director, Nazihar Tech Limited, sister concern of Nazihar Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.
Honorable Additional Managing Director, Mati Ul Hasan, DMD Adil Raihan, DMD Shamim Ahmed, DMD Hasne Alam, CFO - Tapash Chandra Paul of Mercantile Bank Limited and from Nazihar Tech Limited, Director Mazbour Rahman, Director Md. Mushiur Rahman, Director & CTO Chowdhury Fakhruddin Mahmud Siddique and Director & COO Md. Rayhan Uddin Sarkar and other vital executives were also present on the occasion.


