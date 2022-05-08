Video
Hili Land Port opens after 6-day Eid Vacation

Published : Sunday, 8 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

After a six-day holiday on the occasion of International Labors' Day and Holy Eid-ul-Fitr, import-export activities between Bangladesh and India have resumed on Saturday through Hili land port in Dinajpur.
Harun Ur Rashid Harun, president of the Hilli Land Port Import-Export Group, confirmed the matter on Saturday.
He said May 1 is International Labors' Day. At the same time, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community there were six consecutive holidays.
The matter of opening the land port has already been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities including Hilly Customs, Hilly Land Port, Bangla Hilly C&F Agents, Banks and Indian Merchants.
Sohrab Hossain Pratap Mallick, Public Relations Officer, Panama Port Link Limited of Hilli Land Port, said after May Day and Eid-Ul-Fitr holidays all import-export and other all internal activities through Hilli Land Port have been resumed.
Badiuzzaman, Officer in Charge of Hilli Immigration, said that despite the closure of import and export activities of the port for six consecutive days on the occasion of International Labors' Day and Eid-ul-Fitr, India-Bangladesh passenger crossing through Hilly Immigration check post was normal.


